Entrepreneur And TV Personality, Marcus Lemonis Aids Nashville Businesses Affected By Christmas Day Bombing

CHICAGO, Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marcus Lemonis, best known for his long running hit show CNBC's "The Profit", and a new show, "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis," has launched a nonprofit and personally donated $500,000 to benefit businesses and homes impacted by the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville.

What started as a $250,000 reward to anyone who provided information that led to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator, has now been converted to donate to victims that were directly impacted. Through an application process, the Nashville 30 Day Fund will provide qualifying people and businesses, within a half mile of the bomb site, forgivable loans of up to $100,000.

"The Nashville 30 Day Fund is designed to be quick, easy, and free of red tape, as small business owners and individuals work to recover from the effects of the Christmas Day bombing in Nashville," Lemonis states. "All we ask in return: if you can, pay it forward."

The January 5th airing of CNBC's "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis," features Lemonis visiting Music Row – an unassuming Nashville street that is at the heart of America's multi-billion-dollar country music industry.

Lemonis continued, "It was surreal for me to visit Nashville five days after the bombing and see the destruction firsthand, knowing I was here a year ago filming in this iconic city. I met with many business owners to start the process of rebuilding and to let them know, they are not alone."

Filmed early last year, "Streets of Dreams with Marcus Lemonis" showcases small businesses across the country. Episode 2, airing on January 5th, highlights Music Row in Nashville and includes some local businesses that were affected during the bombing.

In October, Lemonis also established the Lemon-AID Foundation with a $50 million pledge aimed at providing greater opportunities for small businesses and underserved communities.

For support or to donate to the cause, more information can be found on the fund's website https://nashville30dayfund.com/ or reach out to [email protected].

ABOUT MARCUS LEMONIS:

Marcus Lemonis was born in war-torn Beirut, Lebanon in 1973; and, at nine months old, was adopted by a couple living in Miami, Florida. Marcus has long served as the Chairperson at Camping World and Gander RV & Outdoors. With his efforts, it is now America's #1 source for RVs, camping accessories, RV maintenance and repair. When he's not running his multibillion-dollar company, Marcus is focusing on his other passion by helping struggling businesses get back on their feet. He shows this process on his hit TV show, CNBC's The Profit, a past nominee for the 2018 Critic's Choice Award for Best Structured Reality Series. Although he was not born in America, he is proud to be living the American Dream through hard work, determination and believing. With multiple ventures on his resume, Marcus can be seen sharing his knowledge through numerous business and entertainment television programs and speaking engagements. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Marcus launched The Business Learning Center, a free of charge, educational tool on his website aimed to help entrepreneurs succeed during challenging times. He simultaneously dedicated $50M towards the launch of The Lemon-Aid Foundation, his charitable mission of supporting and investing in underserved communities and small businesses. www.marcuslemonis.com

