Entrepreneur Brian Scudamore launches second bestselling book today

BYOB is a 90-minute read for people with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, but who are stuck in the "what if?" stage, unable to make the leap. And that's a lot of people — experts estimate over half of the workforce has dreamt of leaving their regular jobs and starting something of their own. Through inspirational stories and conversations with other famous entrepreneurs, Brian hopes to give readers what they cannot get in any other business book: two clear paths for building a business from the ground up.

About Brian Scudamore

Brian Scudamore has created three hugely successful brands and an exceptional corporate culture by embracing failure and curating advice from the world's most respected business leaders. He has always taken the road less traveled, spurred on by his insatiable curiosity and drive to do things bigger and better — and always together — with the passionate people at 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, WOW 1 DAY PAINTING, SHACK SHINE, and O2E BRANDS. Brian is on a mission to share wisdom from 30 years in entrepreneurship to help others realize their biggest dreams.

Advance praise

A roadmap for every aspiring entrepreneur. This will drive you from "thinking" to "doing".

- Jason Feifer, editor in chief, Entrepreneur magazine

These pages are jam-packed with helpful tips and stories that I wish I could've sponged up in my earlier founder days. ...Stories you'll wanna flag and come back to!

- Ryan Holmes, Founder Hootsuite & League of Innovators

