Entrepreneur Brothers Bring Light to Miami Community with New Blingle! Franchise

This is The Brand's Seventh Location in The Sunshine State

MIAMI, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blingle!, the premier outdoor lighting franchise, announced today the signing of its newest franchise location in Miami that is owned and operated by brothers John and Jeff Evans. The new location, which opened earlier this month, will serve as far North as Miami Beach and as far West as the Everglades.

John and Jeff, while opening their first franchise business, are no strangers to opening a new business. John went on to help open a new company after serving six years in the Navy, while Jeff assisted in founding a private equity real estate firm in Miami. Combined, the duo has over two decades of experience in running a business.

Now, John a father of two and Jeff a dad to three, wanted to strengthen their brotherly bond in a busy world by joining forces with their business expertise. After taking some time to look at various opportunities, in Spring of 2023, the duo decided Blingle! was the right fit for them to help stay connected. With the strong support structure already in place, the Evans brothers knew the brand would set them up for success as they grow a business that they one day hope will be multi-generational.

"Our goal is to make Blingle! a staple within the Miami community," said John. "We are looking forward to getting involved in the community by giving back and showing our support, ultimately, we want people to know we are here to serve them."

The Evans brothers have aspirations of to grow to 15 territories over the next 5 years, all within Florida.

"We are excited to have John and Jeff join the Blingle! family," Josh Skolnick, Founder of HorsePower Brands said. "To be able to bring the premier products and service that we have to offer to the Miami community is a great opportunity."

To learn more about Blingle! please visit: blingle.com. For more information about franchising opportunities, please visit: blingle.com/franchising and horsepowerbrands.com.

ABOUT BLINGLE!

Founded in Omaha, Neb. in 2014, Blingle!, a part of HorsePower Brands, specializes in providing year-round premium lighting services for homes, businesses and events. Blingle!'s services cover all outdoor lighting needs, including landscape, permanent, holiday, patio, event, and commercial lighting. As the premier lighting service, Blingle! uses state-of-the-art designs and products to transform outdoor spaces and create memorable illuminations with spectacular lighting. Blingle! is Ida Dark Sky approved, and accredited by the Better Business Bureau and The Institute of Wedding and Event Design. Additionally, Blingle! was named an Elite Service and Screened and Approved by HomeAdvisor. To learn more about Blingle! and HorsePower Brands, please visit https://www.blingle.com/ or https://horsepowerbrands.com/.

SOURCE HorsePower Brands