Entrepreneur Bryce Thompson Hosts Third Annual iMillenials 3 Conference in Miami - May 28 and 29, 2021

HOUSTON, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto currency and financial management entrepreneur, Bryce Thompson, is preparing to host the third annual iMillenials 3 conference in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium on May 28 and 29, 2021. This event, which will be limited to 13,000 people due to COVID restrictions and will be available virtually, is being made possible through Thompson's company, TradeHouse Investment Group.

Thompson was featured in Forbes magazine in August 2020 for his charitable work when he created a $100,000 scholarship for ten HBCU students to assist in their education. https://www.forbes.com/sites/christophergray/2020/08/27/meet-bryce-thompson-24-year-old-serial-entrepreneur-who-just-launched-a-100000-scholarship-for-hbcu-students/?sh

After attending Morehouse College and being offered a few promising internships and working in the engineering field, Thompson learned that climbing the corporate ladder was not in his plans. Instead, he followed his calling to create his own path of success, and helping others, after consulting with his role model and older brother, Branden who introduced him to cryptocurrency. This venture launched Thompson into a successful ongoing career that made him a millionaire at only 22 years old. In addition, he built a network of 75,000 people in ten countries that currently rely on his TradeHouse imprint to teach them how to become financially literate.

iMillennials 3 is a one-of-a-kind production that focuses on advancing financial literacy and investment knowledge to young Millennials. It kicks off the Memorial Day Weekend in Miami on Friday, May 28 with iHeart Media's 103.5 The Beat's DJ Bulletproof spinning live outside the Hard Rock Stadium from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The two days of "Edutainment" will combine keynote seminars from investment experts and entrepreneurs, social networking activations, and two exciting live music experiences which will feature chart-topping surprise artists, Back At Zero recording artist Sir Trilli and new Latin recording artists ULB. For information, tickets to attend in person or virtually, please go to https://goim3events.com/.

What started as a small intimate conference in Atlanta a few years ago with only 700 people, to now over 10,000 tickets sold is a testament to Thompson's ability to move young adults and inspire them to create their own success through entrepreneurship no matter their age, skin color, or circumstance.

Media Relations Contact

Christopher Brown / [email protected]

Karen Lee /310-283-9171/ [email protected]

Stay connected to Bryce Thompson:

Bryce Thompson /IG @Bthompsonofficial

@Iamsworldwide and iamsworldwide.com

SOURCE iMillenials 3