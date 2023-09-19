Entrepreneur, Coach, and Podcaster Publishes Novelization of His Success Strategies

News provided by

Forbes Books

19 Sep, 2023, 11:53 ET

"Read the Tape" by Mike S. Shapiro is released with Forbes Books

This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the Tape: Using Situational Awareness to Predict Business and Personal Probabilities, by Mike S. Shapiro is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available on Amazon today.

Continue Reading
Mike S. Shapiro Releases Read the Tape with Forbes Books
Mike S. Shapiro Releases Read the Tape with Forbes Books

Read the Tape is a powerful, novelized approach to understanding one's business and personal life. Shapiro's book follows its main character, Bennett, on his journey of personal and professional growth. With the help of Shapiro's risk-inclined, results-oriented methods, readers grow with Bennett as he reaches his greatest potential.

Functioning as a practical toolkit, Read the Tape is packed with "Mikeisms" that shed light on the difficulties people inevitably encounter on their path to success and the ways to effectively overcome them.

Taken together, Shapiro's narrative and the resulting insights bring his unique methodology into focus. It's a system based on skills he developed as a market maker and trader with the Chicago Board of Options Exchange. It was there he learned the value of "reading the tape," cultivating situational awareness to predict behaviors, leverage opportunities, and achieve game-changing results.

"To 'read the tape' refers to the old practice of using a telegraph to transmit stock price updates. But when I say 'read the tape,' I'm talking about something much bigger," Shapiro said. "It's about reading the room, reading the environment, and reading the momentum of what's going on around you. Reading the tape is really about situational awareness. Reading the tape will help you accurately assess people, situations, trends—and then use that information to do the right things at the right times in order to move forward."

About Mike S. Shapiro
Mike S. Shapiro is an entrepreneur, investor, corporate coach, speaker, Forbes Book author, and Forbes podcast host. His risk-inclined methods help individuals and organizations leverage insights for stellar results. Mike is also a co-founder and CEO of EQTY | Forbes Global Properties and a cofounder of Plunk, a Seattle-based proptech startup.

Mike approaches life and work with a commitment to joy: the joy he finds in helping others, and the joy they experience when they achieve success. He lives in Newport Beach.

About Forbes Books
Launched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

Media Contacts
Forbes Books Media Contact: Jules Thomas, [email protected] 

SOURCE Forbes Books

Also from this source

New Edition of a Go-To Guide for Would-Be Entrepreneurs and Real Estate Developers

Tech CRO Presents Tough-Love Guide for Personal Growth and Career Development

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.