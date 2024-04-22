Entrepreneur House Opens in Fells Point, a New Hub for Local Entrepreneurs

Grand opening of a dedicated venue for business networking and events in Baltimore's waterfront district.

BALTIMORE, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore (EO Baltimore) proudly announces the grand opening of the Entrepreneur House (EO House) in Fells Point. This new venue is dedicated to fostering business connections and growth within Baltimore's entrepreneurial community.

The ribbon cutting on April 4th, unveiled the updated space gathering for both EO Baltimore members and the broader entrepreneur community.

Located on a scenic waterfront, the EO House offers ample space for meetings or events, and can host over 20 guests. Complete with food and beverage facilities, the space is an ideal setting for networking and professional development. This venue aims to provide a consistent location where entrepreneurs can collaborate, share ideas, and build lasting relationships.

"The opening of the Entrepreneur House represents a significant milestone for EO Baltimore and our local entrepreneur community. This space is not just about the physical amenities it offers but the endless possibilities for growth, learning, and collaboration," said Shannon Roberts, president of EO Baltimore. "I want to commend our board for seeing the vision and exploring this tremendous opportunity."

The Baltimore chapter of EO receives robust support from a variety of local and global organizations. These organizations help support the EO Baltimore chapter and the EO House by offering discounts and industry-specific insights to members. These partnerships underscore the collective commitment to nurturing a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in Baltimore.

For those interested in joining EO Baltimore or learning more about upcoming events at the EO House, please visit eobaltimore.org and fill out the contact form.

About EO Baltimore

EO Baltimore is part of the global EO organization of 14,000+ entrepreneurs, with 188 chapters across 58 countries, and with close to 50 members in the Baltimore Chapter.

EO Baltimore consists of entrepreneurs who are not only passionate about their businesses and the customers they serve but are also unsung voices that make our economic, social, and cultural lives vibrant and fulfilling.

A unique, experience-based network, EO Baltimore holistically supports the needs of entrepreneurs through business, family, community & personal growth experiences. We are not-for-profit, with all our funds contributing directly to providing member benefits.

We offer world-class events — encompassing entrepreneurial stories, leadership development programs, skills-specific workshops, and social events.

