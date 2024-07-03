Entrepreneur John Nau Receives 2024 Walter W. Buckley Jr. Prize

PRINCETON, N.J., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of his lifelong commitment to American history and historic preservation, Texas entrepreneur John Nau III has been named the 2024 winner of the Walter W. Buckley Jr. Prize in American History from the Driving Force Institute for Public Engagement (DFI).

John Nau

Nau is the chairman and CEO of Silver Eagle Beverages. A graduate of the University of Virginia, has served the chairman of the Texas Historical Commission and on the board of directors for the National Park Foundation, American Battlefield Trust, Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation, Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, and Thomas Jefferson Foundation. He was also chairman of the National Advisory Council on Historic Preservation from 2001 to 2010 and served on the University of Virginia's Board of Visitors. Nau also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The award is named in honor of U.S. history advocate, benefactor, and businessman Walter W. Buckley Jr., who passed away in 2023.

Patrick Riccards, DFI's CEO, says, "The Buckley Prize is expressly designed to go directly to an individual who exemplifies and advances a better understanding of the United States. For decades, John Nau has demonstrated a passion for American history and a commitment to ensuring that our nation's past is protected, taught, and learned. Mr. Nau's public service and support for understanding our nation's past is an inspiration."

Riccards added, "We greatly appreciate Walter W. Buckley Jr. and his family for their devotion to this cause and for their important support. This prize represents the idea that the story of America is still being written…the future course rests in our hands. To make the most of it, we must do more to learn and appreciate how we've arrived at this point."

