Entrepreneur Jonathan Jiang Joins MemVerge as Vice President of Products. Tweet this

Cofounder and former CEO of $100M Lulutrip joins MemVerge and is responsible for Big Memory Software product line

Lulutrip joins MemVerge and is responsible for Big Memory Software product line Tasked with broadening the portfolio to keep pace with exploding demand

MemVerge™, the pioneers of Big Memory software, announced today that Jonathan Jiang has joined the company as vice president of products. Jonathan will lead the MemVerge product management team during the next phase of development aimed at broadening its portfolio to fulfill exploding demand for Big Memory software in the cloud, on-premises, and across industries. Jon brings to MemVerge successful experience on the customer side of enterprise IT as cofounder and CEO at Lulutrip and as VP of IT at ScreamingMedia. He also has a proven track record of taking products to market while leading sales and business development teams at Cisco, Smarts, EMC, and VMware.

As the cofounder of Lulutrip, Jonathan defined and maintained a product strategy that resulted in the business growing to 300 employees, generating annual revenue of $100M, and being acquired to become the core business of i++ Travel Group. Jonathan started his career in networking, holding both technical and business roles at Bellcore, Cisco, and Screaming Media. Jonathan's success in IT-related business is due to his customer-driven approach and a strong technical background which includes an M.S. in Information Systems from New York University, and a B.S. in Engineering from the Cooper Union, where he graduated summa cum laude.

"MemVerge is built on deep research and vision for a next generation of in-memory computing," said Jonathan Jiang, vice president of products, MemVerge. "It's this profound vision of Big Memory computing that brought me to MemVerge."

"Jonathan's experience, knowledge, and success in leading the development of products for modern markets makes him a perfect match for this role," said Charles Fan, CEO at MemVerge. "We expect him to stretch the limits of our ambitions which will allow us to seize market opportunities for Big Memory in ways that would otherwise seem impossible."

About MemVerge

The advent of persistent memory is sparking a new era of Big Memory Computing where applications of any size can forgo traditional storage in favor of abundant, persistent and highly available pools of memory. Memory Machine™ software from MemVerge makes this possible by virtualizing DRAM and persistent memory to form a platform for enterprise-class in-memory data services. To learn more about MemVerge, visit www.memverge.com .

MemVerge, the MemVerge logo are trademarks of MemVerge or its affiliates in the US and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Heather Davis

MemVerge

[email protected]

949.748.9510

SOURCE MemVerge

Related Links

MemVerge.com

