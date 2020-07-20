Entrepreneur, Karla Ballard, Joins Brock Pierce for President as Vice President

"I've been troubled by the dialogue happening across our country, where critical issues that affect us as a human race get broken down along partisan lines. My life's work has been devoted to finding solutions and bringing people together across all cultures and party lines and when Brock Pierce approached me to join his visionary campaign as his Vice President, I knew this was the next step I should take in this lifelong mission," said Ballard.

"I am excited to join Brock in running a campaign focused on how the younger generation in this country can rebuild the American Dream," she added.

"Karla was raised where our nation was born, the city of brotherly love, and I'm honored she has agreed to be my side in this journey as we inspire our brothers and sisters across the country to love again. She has emulated love for community throughout her career by empowering the most vulnerable and revolutionizing financial technology so every American can have access to real opportunities and success. I believe her life and background of compassion has led her to this point where she can now potentially serve our people as their Vice President and I couldn't be prouder to have her as my running mate," said Brock Pierce, Independent candidate for President of the United States.

Ballard, a descendant of Vice President Aaron Burr, is also inspired by Brock Pierce's vow to leverage technology to make the government work for the people it services and stirred by his positions recognizing the indigenous population in the United States with the overdue respect they deserve. Both Pierce and Ballard are committed to engaging with the Black Lives Matter movement while supporting the nation's first responders and veterans whose mental health the country too often ignores. Both changemakers look forward to advocating for change in the political system in the United States to help shape a productive dialogue to get us past the gridlock that holds back innovation and opportunity in communities across this great nation.

ABOUT KARLA BALLARD

Karla Ballard is Founder and CEO of YING, a peer to peer skill sharing and global time-sharing platform (IOS /Android App) engaging consumers and brands in a complimentary currency that supports community and individual benefits. YING leverages the growth of the sharing economy's trends and millennials interest in accessing alternative ways to transact services aimed toward building deeper community connections. The platform has a b2b enterprise engagement for NGO's and Corporations as well creating a plug in play sharing ecosystem for any affinity group.

Ms. Ballard was formerly SVP of Participant Media's TAG division, a social-action agency working with brands, foundations and the public sector to ignite compelling campaigns that drove impact in vulnerable communities. Prior to joining Participant Media, she was with Ogilvy & Mather as the SVP and lead for The IMPACT Studio working on projects that ranged from the State of California to Sony Pictures Television. Previously Karla worked at One Economy Corporation where she led a vital division of a $51 million BTOP grant focused broadband adoption and became an appointee to the Federal Communications Committee on Diversity in Media. In addition, she created and led corporate relationships with partners such as Comcast/NBC, Verizon, Participant Media, Sprint, City Year, and others. She is current Advisory Board member to Blue Star Families, Hashtaglunchbag, USC's Next Gen Council for Stephen Spielberg's SHOAH Foundation and Philadelphia250. She currently serves as Global Co-Chair of Shareable. Ballard was a former board member of Alliance for Women in Media and Co-Chair of the Gracie's Awards Gala, the Marcus Graham Project, A Sense of Home. She's been a visiting speaker at Harvard, UCLA, and Georgetown University and is a former board member of the nation's second largest Community College, Northern Virginia Community College. Karla is also the co-founder of the first Urban League in the state of Delaware, The Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and served as the first female national president of the National Urban League Young Professionals.

In 2012 Karla was awarded in NYC the Keepers of the Dream award from the National Action Network.

ABOUT BROCK PIERCE

Brock Pierce is an entrepreneur, humanitarian, and philanthropist with an extensive track record of founding, advising, and investing in innovative businesses and foundations. He is global leader and pioneer in digital currency and has raised more than $5B for companies he has founded. Born into a middle-class home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to a mother who was a preacher and a father who worked in construction, Pierce began his career early as a child-actor, starring in The Mighty Ducks and First Kid. At 16, Pierce's love for technology and its limitless possibilities inspired him to become an entrepreneur and eventually a leader in technology--a modern vehicle for the American dream.

Upon moving to Puerto Rico in 2017, he immediately prioritized philanthropy after seeing the devastation Hurricane Maria left behind. He later led The Integro Foundation, a Puerto Rico based not-for-profit organization, which provides philanthropic resources to Puerto Rico, Caribbean Islands, and the indigenous people of the Americas. Integro's programs are designed to revive areas in critical need, empower humans, promote sustainability, and provide the needed resources to thrive. Integro provides urgent relief during times of crisis, working with vetted local charities, organizations, and government agencies to deploy resources efficiently, with fully accountable donations.

Pierce is a frequent public speaker and has spoken at Singularity University, Milken Global Conference, Mobile World Congress, Wired, INK, Stanford University, USC, and UCLA. He has been featured in numerous publications including The New York Times, Forbes, The London Times, Fortune, Wired, and Rolling Stone.

