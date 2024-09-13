ENTREPRENEUR KENNY DICHTER LAUNCHES REAL SLX, A GLOBAL SPORTS AND LIFESTYLE EXPERIENCE CLUB

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, serial entrepreneur Kenny Dichter, Founder of Wheels Up, co-Founder of Marquis Jet and Tequila Avión, announced the launch of a new endeavor called REAL SLX, a global sports and lifestyle experience club.

Dichter, and his founding REAL SLX team, will create and curate bespoke real-life experiences, best in class hospitality, and exceptional benefits for its individual members and corporate partners.

"In the private aviation business getting to know and earning the trust of our members was the most rewarding part of my job," said REAL SLX Founder and Chairman Kenny Dichter. "Over the last two decades we have learned how to provide extraordinary, unforgettable experiences and meaningful memories for individuals, families, and corporations. At REAL SLX we will bring like-minded people together and produce an unrivaled events calendar in partnership with sports-tech, lifestyle, and entertainment platforms."

