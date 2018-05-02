Entrepreneur Magazine And PRØHBTD Partner To Create Green Entrepreneur's Top 100 Cannabis Leaders List

Anyone with knowledge of the cannabis industry is invited to nominate their favorite entrepreneurs and companies for inclusion on the list. The entry form can be found at: entrepreneur.com/top100-cannabis-leaders. Deadline for entries is June 15, 2018.

The announcement of the "Top 100 Cannabis Leaders" list acknowledges the rapid emergence, mainstreaming and expected growth of the cannabis industry, which is projected to be worth $75 billion annually by 2030. The selection process for the list will take into account cannabis entrepreneurs' innovations in their respective categories, as well as the range of products and services they provide.

"Rarely does a new industry explode with the exponential success that the legal marijuana trade has experienced," said Bill Shaw, president of Entrepreneur Media. "Entrepreneur is thrilled to be highlighting the pioneers who are leading and shaping this growing multibillion-dollar industry."

Entrepreneur Media, the leading magazine and online destination for entrepreneurs, and PRØHBTD, the leading creative studio and largest multi-platform video network dedicated to cannabis, have a combined reach of more than 100 million people.

Drake Sutton-Shearer, CEO of PRØHBTD, said, "In order to mainstream cannabis, we need world-class partnerships to help educate decision-makers. By working with Entrepreneur Media, we can shine a light on the most innovative and exciting businesses and leaders among the more than 60,000 companies currently operating in the cannabis industry."

About PRØHBTD

PRØHBTD creates, builds and markets cannabis brands to global audiences. The company owns and operates the leading creative studio and largest multi-platform video network dedicated to the cannabis lifestyle, reaching tens of millions of people each month. The company helps regulated consumer packaged-goods companies build their businesses and connect with customers through a suite of branding, product development, video production and marketing solutions. Learn more at www.prohbtd.com and www.prohbtdmedia.com.

About Entrepreneur Media

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

Launching summer 2018, GreenEntrepreneur.com will focus on the entrepreneurship, business, technology and lifestyle aspects of the burgeoning cannabis industry.

