Entrepreneur Magazine Features Enertiv as #1 Most Fundable Company

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enertiv, a PropTech company that brings a data-first approach to building operations for commercial real estate portfolios, has been voted the #1 Most Fundable Company in the country as featured in Entrepreneur Magazine.

Enertiv ranked first among 15 finalists and over 3,500 applying companies due to a record year of growth, development of cutting-edge technology, and a clear path to market dominance. This comes one week after the company won the Operations & Maintenance category of the MIPIM PropTech Challenge and shortly after being named a winner at the Real Estate Tech Awards by CREtech.

In 2019, Enertiv passed 60 commercial real estate portfolios as clients, including some of the largest owners and operators of multifamily, office, industrial, and hospitality assets such as AvalonBay Communities, CBRE, Colliers International, Equity Residential, Prologis, Related Companies, Rudin Management, and SL Green Realty Corp.

This market traction and award recognition validates Enertiv's unique approach to transforming building data into asset value. In a market filled with point solutions, Enertiv has built the first comprehensive building operations platform tailored to commercial real estate.

- Better Data – Identification of the lowest-cost strategy to reliably capture the data needed to deliver value by deploying sensors, digitizing physical spaces and documentation, and integrating with existing systems.

- No Building Left Behind – Ability to deploy in any large property, regardless of age, type, use, or whether there is a building management system in place.

- Boiler Room to the Boardroom – Data-driven insights for each stakeholder, from turn-by-turn maintenance directions for building staff and vendors, to a digital twin for regional operations managers, to an executive dashboard for owners and asset managers.

The nature of commercial real estate lends itself to crowning a winner in each business category so that the insights derived from the aggregated dataset can deliver the maximum amount of value. With an industry-leading six billion hours of asset performance data captured to date, and traction with the most sophisticated operators in real estate, Enertiv is clearly leading in data-driven building operations.

"Enertiv has shown an ability to continuously innovate to meet our needs. Their platform has made our work easier at multiple levels of the organization."

– Richard Currenti, Director of Engineering at SL Green.

To match industry demand and facilitate faster portfolio rollouts, Enertiv is now offering a simple subscription model for their platform and turnkey service. The subscription includes the installation and networking of sensors, onboarding and training an unlimited number of users on the platform, and a dedicated client success team of building engineers and data scientists who ensure that insights are implemented.

In addition to driving net operating income with targeted recommendations, Enertiv's client success team leverages access to the greatest technical minds in the industry to fuel continuous innovation of the Enertiv Platform, modernize manual and reactive workflows, and solve the toughest building operations challenges.

