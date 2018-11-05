Entrepreneur Magazine Names Reliant Funding One of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America"

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliant Funding was recognized as one of the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America" by Entrepreneur magazine's Entrepreneur360™ List, a premier study delivering the most comprehensive analysis of private companies in America. Based on this study by Entrepreneur, Reliant Funding is recognized as a well-rounded company that has mastered a balance of impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value. Coming in at rank #42, this marks the second year in a row Reliant has landed on the exclusive list.

"Our annual evaluation of vetted data offers a 360-degree analysis of top privately-held companies across a multitude of industries," explains Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur Magazine. "They are deemed successful not only by revenue numbers, but by how well-rounded they are. The companies that make the list have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, and increased their brand awareness."

Reliant Funding has lived the entrepreneurial spirit since its founding in 2008. The company continues to innovate and serve small businesses across the United States. It utilizes proprietary technology to identify suitable credit risks where banks and competitors using traditional tools fall short. Reliant Funding uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to support its programs. These techniques have led Reliant Funding to be acknowledged as a leader in a competitive alternative finance market.

"Every employee at Reliant is part of our success and has had an integral impact on our innovation and growth. I am proud of the team and grateful that we've been honored by Entrepreneur Magazine and others for our hard work," explained Founder and CEO of Reliant Funding, Adam Stettner. "To land on Entrepreneur Magazine's 360 list for the second time exemplifies the excellence we strive for every day."

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using Entrepreneur exclusive scoring tools and other advanced analytics. The tool was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

About Entrepreneur Media Inc.

For 41 years, Entrepreneur Media Inc. has been serving the entrepreneurial community by providing comprehensive coverage of business and personal success through original content and events. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, GreenEntrepreneur.com and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Press provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners worldwide. To learn more, visit entrepreneur.com.

About Reliant Funding

Headquartered in San Diego with offices in New York, Reliant Funding provides customized, short-term funding to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Recognized for six consecutive years by Inc. Magazine among the 5000 fastest growing privately held companies in America. For more information, please visit https://www.reliantfunding.com/.

