Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Anago Cleaning Systems Among Top Franchises Under 50k

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anago Cleaning Systems today announced it has retained the #2 spot in Entrepreneur Magazine's Top 50 Franchises Under $50K. This highly competitive list recognizes the top 50 companies that continue to evolve and maintain relevance with the latest trends, while reporting the greatest franchise unit growth in North America.

Anago Cleaning Systems is a pioneer of the master franchise system, which allows successful mid-career professionals to operate their own exclusive regional franchises, while allowing small businesses to invest in their success. Both levels simply focus on running their business while Anago Cleaning Systems provides assistance, guidance, and critical tools to grow. "What we've seen at Anago is that not only has commercial cleaning franchising recovered-it's actually growing," added Povlitz.

"Anago Cleaning Systems continues to be proud of the recognition by Entrepreneur Magazine for the quality and dynamic growth of our company," said Adam Povlitz, CEO & President of Anago Cleaning Systems. "Our world-class franchise model is easily accessible to many hardworking entrepreneurs who want to have more control of their financial future. The Anago brand offers this opportunity and is supported by innovative technology and a passion for serving communities across the nation."

Entrepreneur's Top 50 Franchises Under $50K ranking is based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. Most recently, Anago ranked # 33 in Entrepreneur Magazine's yearly Franchise 500 ranking and ranked 14th fastest growing franchise. Anago Cleaning Systems' position on the ranking demonstrates the brand's rising popularity with entrepreneurs and customers.

"Commercial cleaning is reported to be among a very small group of industries that are considered recession and pandemic-resistant franchises for risk adverse entrepreneurs," added Povlitz. "What we've experienced with the COVID-19 pandemic and other global events such as the 2008 financial meltdown is that many people turn to franchises that offer essential services despite times of a strained economy."

The COVID-19 pandemic caused global and socio-economic damage, and in the beginning, the commercial cleaning industry was no exception. Businesses with commercial cleaning contracts were required to close their doors for a time. Commercial cleaning, which was considered an expendable budgetary line item before COVID-19, was suddenly boosted to the top of the charts. Nearly every brick-and-mortar business was expected to ensure a clean, disinfected, and sanitized facility. To rise to the COVID-19 challenge, Anago quickly pivoted and launched a brand-new specialized cleaning service, Protection+ Disinfection™, which was developed with recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control, Environmental Protection Agency, and Health Canada. This new program was welcomed by franchise owners and customers and made the difference in the survival of many local businesses.

"What we've seen at Anago is that not only has commercial cleaning franchising recovered—it's actually growing," added Povlitz. "One growth indicator is the number of inquiries for our franchise opportunities we've received since the pandemic began. Our data shows an almost 200 percent increase in interested franchise candidates after a short dip in the early months of the pandemic. At the same time, franchise openings increased by nearly 20 percent, with subspecialty services such as disinfection programs also increasing nearly 200 percent. These specialty services, which are now being included in COVID-19-inspired contracts, have doubled category sales in a brief time."

About Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is an international commercial cleaning franchise brand. Utilizing the Master Franchise System, Anago supports over 45 Master Franchisees and over 1,700 Unit Franchisees. Founded in 1989, Anago has set the worldwide standard in business support and structure for local and regional companies to provide unparalleled cleaning services to businesses of all kinds. Anago was ranked #33 overall by Entrepreneur magazine in its latest Franchise 500® ranking. For further information, visit its website at AnagoMasters.com.

