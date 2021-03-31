Entrepreneur Magazine Ranks Green Home Solutions as One Of The Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Home Solutions recently received recognition from Entrepreneur magazine as one of the fastest growing franchises in the publication's 2021 ranking. This is the second year Green Home Solutions has been credited as a top franchise, in 2020 Entrepreneur magazine ranked Green Home Solutions #127 on their Top Growth Franchises list. The fastest-growing ranking is based on the net total new units (franchises and company-owned) added worldwide based on data submitted for Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking. Despite the pandemic, Green Home Solutions continued to grow and was ranked #140.

"We are honored to be included in Entrepreneur's list of fastest-growing franchises again this year," said President and CEO Jeff Panella. "When we were included in the Top Growth Franchises list in 2020, it was a goal of ours to continue to grow and be included in future Entrepreneur magazine lists. I am very proud that we have accomplished that by being included in this year's list of fastest-growing franchises. I see huge potential for Green Home Solutions, and we are very grateful for our franchisees and the great work they are doing. Our Franchisee Service Center is helping our franchisees every day to help them succeed and I believe we will continue to grow from here."

Green Home Solutions, the first franchise to exclusively specialize in indoor-air quality, offers three levels of disinfection services that utilizes EPA-registered disinfectants and their own proprietary plant-based enzyme solution to treat surfaces for active viruses and bacteria, including the latest threat, coronavirus (COVID-19). With 200+ franchise locations across the country, Green Home Solutions continues to innovate and grow. In the first half of 2020 Green Home Solutions signed 25 new franchise agreements, a six-month record for the brand.

"Our goal at Green Home Solutions has always been to continue to grow and innovate our services to help our customers breath better air in their homes and businesses, it is great to see all of our efforts have been recognized by Entrepreneur magazine," said Chief Development Officer Glen Snyder. "We work really hard to provide franchisees all of the support needed to be successful, and we have seen a lot of growth in the past few years. The air quality improvements movement is a $5.6 billion industry and we are excited to see our franchisees experiencing that potential."

The 2021 Fastest-Growing Franchises list identifies the franchise brands with the greatest unit growth over the last year. The fastest-growing ranking is based on the net total new units (franchises and company-owned) added worldwide from July 2019 to July 2020, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine, with ties broken based on percentage growth. (Note: Versions of this ranking prior to 2021 were based on US and Canada franchise units only.) To view Green Home Solutions in the full ranking, visit entrepreneur.com/franchises/fastestgrowing. Results can also be seen in the March issue of Entrepreneur.

For more information about franchise opportunities, please visit greenhomesolutionsfranchising.com/

About Green Home Solutions

Green Home Solutions is a growing indoor air quality franchise with 200+ locations across the country, providing comprehensive indoor air assessments, treatments and analysis services that don't just cover over the problem but, resolves the problem at the source. Green Home Solutions was recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 and one of the Top Growth Franchises in 2020. Our disinfection services, mold remediation, and odor removal solutions create a clean indoor air environment, so your family can breathe cleaner, purer air. Green Home Solutions is also a proud national sponsor of Habitat for Humanity. Green Home Solutions is a provider of Mold Inspection and Mold Remediation services nationally for Habitat for Humanity. Call 1-800-SOLUTIONS or visit www.greenhomesolutions.com and one of our professionals will schedule an appointment to review your location immediately and evaluate your needs.

SOURCE Green Home Solutions