Entrepreneur Magazine Releases Fifth Annual Entrepreneur 360™ Ranking Of America's Best Privately Owned Companies

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year, Entrepreneur magazine has published its highly anticipated Entrepreneur 360™ ranking, naming the "Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America." Founders of these companies, such as top-ranked ClickFunnels, PHE, Inc., PatientPop, ClearDATA and Malouf are lauded for growing businesses that expertly balance impact, innovation, growth, leadership and value.

Honorees were identified based on the results from a comprehensive study of independently owned companies, using a proprietary algorithm and other advanced analytics. The algorithm was built on a balanced scorecard designed to measure five metrics reflecting major pillars of entrepreneurship—innovation, growth, leadership, impact and business valuation.

"Every entrepreneur knows that a healthy business isn't just about growth. It's about being well-rounded—growing your culture and your systems as strongly as you grow your revenue," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "That's why we're excited to celebrate these companies with our fifth annual Entrepreneur 360. The companies that make the ranking have pushed boundaries with their innovative ideas, fostered strong company cultures, impacted their communities for the better, strengthened their brand, and grown impressively as a result."

With businesses from 43 states represented, the total average revenue growth for the companies on the list grew almost 135 percent over a three-year period. During the same period, average employee growth increased 36 percent and the companies averaged over $38 million in revenue.

To celebrate the accomplishments of these companies, Entrepreneur will spotlight those on the list over the next several weeks that exemplify each of the five pillars. Readers will learn about forward-thinking businesses like Torch Technologies, an employee-owned company that solves engineering challenges for the defense industry; Malouf, an innovative sleep company that combines artisanal bedding and cutting-edge technology; and ClickFunnels, a website and sales funnel builder for entrepreneurs.

To see the full list online, visit: entrepreneur.com/360

