Entrepreneur Matti Anttila, creator of Dixie Southern Vodka, to Paddle From Bahamas to Florida to Raise Money for the Cystic Fibrosis Community

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Father's Day weekend, Grain & Barrel CEO and Dixie Southern Vodka creator Matti Anttila will join more than 200 paddlers for the 2019 Crossing For A Cure, an 80-mile endurance paddle from Bimini in the Bahamas to Lake Worth, Florida. Now in its 4th year, the Crossing raises funds for Piper's Angels Foundation which assists families with loved ones battling cystic fibrosis. Last year's Crossing -- in which Anttila also participated, paddling the 80 miles in 16 hours -- raised nearly $300,000, while this year's event has already exceeded its $500,000 fund raising goal.

Piper's Angels Foundation was founded by Travis Suit, whose daughter Piper was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at age four. After learning about the profound health benefits the ocean provides persons with cystic fibrosis, Travis created Crossing For A Cure, the Foundation's flagship annual fundraiser. The Crossing supports the Foundation's Salt Supply and Forever Stoke programs, which encourage those battling cystic fibrosis to participate in ocean-based activities, which are highly beneficial to those suffering from the disease and facilitate opportunities to do so.

"I'm excited to be Crossing for the second straight year and experiencing firsthand the growth -- not just in size, but also in impact -- of this amazing event," says Anttila. "It's particularly meaningful to me for Dixie Southern Vodka to be the exclusive spirits sponsor, further promoting our mission to highlight the people and organizations making a real impact here in the Southeast."

"We are so grateful to have the support of Dixie Southern Vodka, a brand everyone loves, and the participation of Matti Anttila," says Suit. "Matti has been instrumental in the growth of the event as a top sponsor and fund raiser for the past two years and is a great example of the commitment that makes a huge difference and impact for non-profit events like the Crossing."

Dixie Southern Vodka's sponsorship of the Crossing For A Cure continues its mission to align with non-profit organizations in the Southeast benefiting the local community as well as promoting environmental stewardship.

About Piper's Angels Foundation

Piper's Angels Foundation supports and improves the lives of families with cystic fibrosis by raising awareness through education, offering life-expanding activities, providing urgent financial support, and funding critical research. The organization aims to inspire action, make an impact and transform the lives of those affected by this disease. http://www.pipersangels.org

About Dixie Southern Vodka

Based in Charleston, South Carolina, Dixie Southern Vodka is the largest premium craft vodka produced in the Southeast and the 9th fastest growing spirit brand in the United States as ranked in 2019 by the Beverage Information Group. Dixie Southern Vodka consistently wins high honors and awards for its quality and is a proud member of 1% for the Planet, as well as a certified South Carolina product. Dixie is owned by Grain & Barrel Spirits, an innovative spirits producer which also owns pre-prohibition favorite Chicken Cock Whiskey and The Endless Summer Spirits Company. Please join Dixie Southern Vodka on https://www.facebook.com/DixieVodka and https://www.instagram.com/dixievodka/ .

