Entrepreneur Media and Advantage Media Announce Powerful Platform for Top Business Leaders to Grow Influence and Audiences

CHARLESTON, S.C., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur Media and Advantage Media announced a partnership to revolutionize how entrepreneurs and business leaders create compelling digital content, write world-class business books, and become sought-after media personalities.

The collaboration introduces two key membership initiatives: Entrepreneur Authorities and Entrepreneur Books.

Entrepreneur Media and Advantage Media, the powerhouse media brands, are teaming up to launch Entrepreneur Books and Entrepreneur Authorities to help business leaders share their expertise and increase their impact.

Entrepreneur Authorities is a select program that connects top business thought leaders and innovators with expert content creators and a vast entrepreneurial audience. It provides them with unmatched visibility, credibility, and amplification on Entrepreneur's platforms that reach more than 20 million readers.

The Entrepreneur Authorities program is a done-for-you service where members simply bring their expertise and the passion for what they do, and a dedicated Advantage team turns it into a world-class authority-building strategy. Members also have access to a curated network of experts and thought leaders, as well as optional services at exclusive rates, including PR programs and tailored content promotion. Members receive a personalized brand messaging and content strategy to meet their business goals, then execution of the plan in a content creation and audience distribution program.

"One of the greatest challenges entrepreneurs face is limited time and capacity to leverage their expertise externally because they're too busy running their businesses to do anything else," said Adam Witty, CEO of Advantage. "If they have the ability to properly differentiate themselves through their content and their messaging, that's what we've found sets entrepreneurs apart as trusted authorities in their field, leading to myriad new business opportunities.

Membership in Entrepreneur Authorities is offered in two tiers. The "Leaders Council" includes select industry leaders who gain exclusive opportunities to share insights and position themselves as authorities in the entrepreneurial space. Top visionaries will be nominated to unlock membership in an even more exclusive "Entrepreneur Authorities Executive Council."

Entrepreneur Books leverages the unrivaled book publishing arm of Advantage Media, the leading authority-building publisher with 2,500+ global business leader authors. The Entrepreneur Books publishing program gives select leaders expert guidance from book ideation to writing to distribution and promotion. Leaders bring their ideas and experiences, and Authority experts transform their voices and messages into a compelling business book.

Bill Shaw, President at Entrepreneur Media, adds of the partnership: "This program will undeniably amplify the voices of business leaders, elevating and positioning their message on the most trusted platforms that global entrepreneurs rely on for guidance."

Visit authorities.entrepreneur.com to learn more and apply for the Entrepreneur Authorities program.

About Advantage—The Authority Company

Advantage—The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under the Forbes Books and Advantage Books imprints, advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.

About Entrepreneur Media LLC

Entrepreneur is the media powerhouse at the forefront of the culture, mindset, and lifestyle of entrepreneurship. For 47 years, Entrepreneur has helped business leaders start, run and grow their ventures. Today, the brand helps fuel creative ideas and strategize breakthrough growth plans with how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, consulting services, and more. Entrepreneur magazine, Entrepreneur.com, and publishing imprint Entrepreneur Books provide solutions, information, inspiration and education read by millions of entrepreneurs and business owners worldwide.

