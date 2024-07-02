Entrepreneur Michael Mota Hires Peter Ticktin to Sue Boston Globe for what Mota Calls a 'Witch Hunt' Against him Comprising 13 'False and Defamatory' Articles Over Six Months

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Serially successful Rhode Island businessman Michael Mota (www.MichaelMota.com) charges in a lawsuit (Filing # 201733299 in Circuit Court of Fifteenth Judicial Court, Palm Beach County, FL) filed by Peter Ticktin of The Ticktin Law Group (www.LegalBrains.com) that Boston Globe ran 13 "false and defamatory" stories about Mota over six months.

In his lawsuit Mota contends he was unjustly defamed by what he called one Boston Globe reporter's "witch hunt" against him "for anyone who truly knows me and my family would not believe I'm anywhere near how I was characterized in these articles." Mota alleges the same reporter tried to do this to him seven years ago at the Providence Journal.

"I'm for ethical and responsible reporting and these articles were far from that. How sad and terrible for the Boston Globe to allow this to happen," he said.

"What I cannot figure out is why in the world they went after a good man who never did anything to deserve being put in the crosshairs of the Boston Globe. They cost my client dearly, and it is time that this was redressed.

"They are going to learn that speech is free, but lies are going to be very costly. Here you have, not one, not two or three… but 13 articles in the Boston Globe all written by one reporter, that we will prove were all false and defamatory," said Ticktin.

