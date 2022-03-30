ENTREPRENEUR MICHELE KANG BECOMES MAJORITY OWNER OF NATIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER LEAGUE 2021 CHAMPION TEAM

A visionary entrepreneur, Kang founded health information technology company Cognosante in 2008 to disrupt and challenge the status quo in the U.S. healthcare system. Her commitment to equity, inclusion, and opportunity for all is demonstrated in the culture and philanthropic initiatives she has established. With a fresh outlook and bold vision, Kang's new mission is to rewrite the narrative-and rethink what is possible-in women's professional soccer.

"Our players are the best of the best on and off the field. They deserve nothing less than a club that sets and achieves the high standards befitting these elite professional athletes. We dream big dreams here. Our ambition is to not only be the best women's soccer team in the world but the best sports team, period," says Kang.

The Washington Spirit enter their 10th season as the reigning 2021 NWSL Champions, with fan-favorite players that include seven who currently play for the U.S. National Team along with ambitious new players ready to take the title once again. The star-studded team will play its regular-season home opener on May 1, 2022, at Audi Field in Washington, DC.

Kang's long-term plans for the team include securing a permanent professional training facility, building a world-class sports business operation, and procuring national sponsorships. "The Spirit investor group believes Michele's leadership can be transformative," says journalist, author and Spirit board member Claire Shipman. "We want to help her build a premier club that will benefit this team and this community and the league for seasons to come, but also remake the way world thinks about the powerhouse brand that is women's sports today."

Beyond establishing the Washington Spirit as one of the region's must-watch sports teams, Kang–who has spent her career focused on issues of opportunity and equity issues–has plans to bring parity to the world of sports on a national and global level by showcasing the indisputable talent of women athletes and staff.

The support of The Spirit fans has been an important step in the new era of the team. It is with extraordinary gratitude that the club begins the 2022 season welcoming both returning and new soccer fans to the stadium.

