Entrepreneur Milan Kordestani Releases New White Paper on Preventing Economic Disruption in the Wake of Unregulated AI Deployment

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the burgeoning influence of artificial intelligence (AI), renowned entrepreneur and "AI for Good" Ambassador Milan Kordestani announced today the release of his groundbreaking white paper titled "Regulating Artificial Intelligence: Preventing Economic Disruption and Ensuring Social Stability." The comprehensive study delves into the multifaceted challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid proliferation of AI technologies with an eye toward finding a suitable way to regulate the technology's uses. It explores, industry by industry, the promises and concerns AI presents.

Kordestani is currently on a 25-city tour hosting "Civil Conversations About AI" inviting diverse audiences with varying political viewpoints to a national dialogue on the future of AI.

As AI continues to permeate diverse sectors, there is a growing recognition of its transformative potential alongside inherent risks such as economic disruption, job displacement, and social inequality. The white paper emphasizes the critical need for proactive governance and comprehensive oversight to harness the benefits of AI while mitigating potential harm.

Kordestani, a social entrepreneur, author, and advocate for common-ground solutions to systemic socioeconomic problems, set out to explore the current landscape of AI adoption and the associated risks. While major technology companies involved in AI research have established a loose framework of ethical principles and recommendations, the white paper identifies the need for more cohesive and standardized regulatory frameworks.

The study proposes targeted programs for displaced workers, job creation initiatives, research investments, and education reforms as effective measures to address the risks associated with AI. It advocates for a nuanced approach to governance, incorporating centralized licensing agencies to enforce safety standards and sector-specific frameworks tailored to the unique challenges of different industries.

Ultimately, the white paper underlines the urgency of comprehensive oversight, emphasizing the necessity of centralized licensing agencies to enforce safety standards and sector-specific measures. The proposed solutions, including worker assistance programs, infrastructure investment, and AI education, aim to distribute benefits more evenly across society.

Kordestani believes that collaborative governance, balancing narrow and sweeping approaches, is essential to steer AI's development in an ethical direction that serves broad public interests. The white paper asserts that with thoughtful policies and collaboration, humanity can harness the potential of AI while averting dystopian outcomes.

Milan Kordestani is a social entrepreneur, author, and advocate for common-ground solutions to systemic socioeconomic problems. Known for his insightful perspectives published in HuffPost, Entrepreneur, and Rolling Stone, Kordestani consistently encourages the next generation to find solutions that drive positive societal change. His varied professional experiences have given him unique insights into humanity's impact on global systems, informing his successful business ventures and his thought-provoking writing.

