Entrepreneur names Brightway Insurance among Top 100 Franchises

"Brightway Insurance provides Franchise Owners with turnkey business support, empowering them to build world-class sales teams that focus on new policy sales. As a result, franchisees routinely outsell the competition three-to-one," said Brightway Chairman, Michael Miller. "We're honored to again be recognized among the best."

Miller added, "Earlier this year, we changed our franchise contract so that Brightway franchisees have the option to open two stores for the franchise fee of $60,000. We did this because more of our franchisees are expressing their desires to grow multi-store Brightway enterprises, and we wanted to help them achieve their dreams even faster."

In addition to making Entrepreneur's list, Brightway also landed a spot on Franchise Business Review's list of Emerging Franchises of 2018. Brightway made the list of breakout brands for surpassing the 100-unit milestone in the first 10 years of business and having high franchisee satisfaction ratings on FBR's annual survey of franchisees. In fact, Brightway franchisees scored the company higher than the Franchise Satisfaction Index (the industry standard by which the health of all franchise companies is measured) on all eight areas of franchisee satisfaction and engagement measured in the January 2018 survey.

Brightway Franchise Owners enjoy comprehensive business support including customer service, carrier relationships, marketing, accounting and technology. The top 25 percent of franchisees who have been with Brightway five years or more earn more than $326,000 in profit per year on average.

About Brightway Insurance

Brightway Insurance is a national property/casualty insurance retailer selling through a network of franchised independent stores throughout the country. With more than $521 million in annualized written premium, the company is one of the largest personal lines agencies in the United States.

Brightway began franchising operations in 2008 and has since grown to more than 800 people in 19 states serving customers in all 50 states. Forbes has recognized the company as America's No. 1 Franchise to Buy. Additionally, the company was named a top franchise three years in a row by Entrepreneur magazine and one of the fastest-growing private companies in America nine consecutive years by Inc. 5000. People wishing to learn more about franchise ownership with Brightway may visit BrightwayDifference.com and find us on LinkedIn. Consumers seeking a better insurance buying experience may visit Brightway.com and find us on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entrepreneur-names-brightway-insurance-among-top-100-franchises-300647860.html

SOURCE Brightway Insurance

Related Links

http://brightway.com

