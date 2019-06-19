Entrepreneur Of The Year AWARD WINNER: EY announces Bob Eisiminger and Doug Duenkel of Knight Point Systems named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Mid-Atlantic Award winner

RESTON, Va., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announced that Bob Eisiminger, CEO and Doug Duenkel, President and COO of Knight Point Systems, received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the Government Contractor category in the Mid-Atlantic region. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world. Bob Eisiminger and Doug Duenkel were selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at The Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC on June 13, 2019.

"This award should go to the incredibly committed team members at Knight Point," said Bob Eisiminger. "It's the creativity and tenacity that our people have that has led us to create innovative solutions for our customers. It's an overall spirit of entrepreneurship that Doug and I try to bring to the company, and our team takes that seriously. We are truly humbled and grateful to accept this award on behalf of the company."

As a Mid-Atlantic award winner, Bob Eisiminger and Doug Duenkel are now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum®, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Knight Point Systems

Knight Point Systems provides cyber security, cloud, infrastructure, and application services to government and commercial customers around the world. KPS' primary offering is a solution set called Horizon®. Through Horizon®, our customers are able to consume technology and IT services traditionally, cloud-enable their data centers on premises through our "as a Service" offerings, or transition services off premises to IaaS, PaaS, or SaaS cloud environments. KPS's IaaS environment, CloudSeed, is FedRAMP Authorized.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement.

