Entrepreneur Ozzie Areu Acquires OTT Innovator Endavo, Poised To Secure Greater Reach With Content Creators, Major Studios & Creative Communities

Endavo has been developing the platform that empowers OTT and multi-channel networks for over a decade, primarily focusing on digital media companies and TV service providers. Endavo today provides end-to-end video services delivery, turnkey content management and service creation, content and channel aggregation, and distribution for content creators. The company is an industry leader in providing multiple revenue monetization opportunities for its clients and partners who can scale their audience from a regional to global level.

Additionally, Endavo officially announces a new release of features rebranding their offering as a Video Distribution Automation™ (VDA) platform. This new term aptly describes the combination of OTT optimization, creator self-distribution and MCN into one powerful solution.

Endavo's VDA™ platform is now integrated with YouTube and Vimeo's Application Programming Interface (API) and allows creators to log into Endavo and actively manage their YouTube channel and Vimeo page directly from the platform, without having to also upload to these popular creator platforms. Users can also create video clips and schedule posts to Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, while also managing social video campaigns, all without leaving the platform. Endavo just announced the ability to syndicate channels or a custom playlist with multiple external networks, such as VEWD, PlutoTV, Video Elephant, UnReel and Roku Direct-- providing creators with the power to grow their viewership across the digital landscape from one central platform.

Areu, who will join Endavo's board of directors, will work with continuing CEO Paul Hamm to open up new markets, forge expanded content relationships and form strategic alliances with major studios, networks and international output partners.

This dynamic pact will result in a formidable combination of strategic vision and proprietary technologies, standing to disrupt every facet of the entertainment industry.

Areu says, "Endavo is a revolutionary platform that has been working within our ecosystem to develop new models of distribution. Throughout the process I discovered how forward-looking, multi-dimensional and adaptive Endavo is. For me, this unique match is perfect for the evolution of our business plans. The synergistic nature of our union will result in a first of its kind entertainment universe."

Endavo's Hamm says, "We are OTT pioneers and have been developing our platform over the years to meet the current and future needs of digital media companies and content creators who want to go over-the-top. This crescendo has led us to this exciting new relationship with Ozzie. Our visions are aligned – to lead the media & entertainment industry by fueling the next generation of content creation, distribution, consumption and monetization. We are now executing together on that vision."

ABOUT ENDAVO:

Headquartered in Atlanta, with additional offices in Sofia and Montevideo, Endavo is the ultimate OTT platform providing distribution, enhanced discovery, and development services to creative communities looking for new opportunities to showcase their creators, brands, and changemakers. Through Endavo's turnkey platform, hyperlocal organizations and niche communities can empower storytellers to define new cultural identities, expand their community content and brand "over the top" to engage with audiences on a global scale. Find out more at https://community.endavomedia.com/.

The Endavo platform also powers Endavo Digital Networks, a new class of multi-channel network (MCN) that uses VDA™ to enable turnkey digital content management, channel activation, OTT distribution, and various OTT models. We partner with digital networks and content creators to help build their digital communities by providing go-to-market services and integrated marketing and engagement tools. For more information, please email info@endavomedia.com or call 877-843-7242.

ABOUT OZZIE AREU:

Ozzie Areu is the Founder and CEO of Areu Bros. Studios. Previously, Areu served as the President of Tyler Perry Studios, where he produced almost $1B in production. In his role, he oversaw the studio and production businesses generating over 900 episodes of television including 9 hit series, as well as 17 movies including numerous #1 box office openers and 6 stage plays. A renowned leader in the Latin American community, Ozzie has received numerous awards, such as Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2019 Most Admired CEO in Entertainment, the 50 Most Influential Latinos in Georgia and The Presidents' Award by The Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Eagle Leadership Award by The Latino Leaders Network, The Global Cultural Hero and Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award by the World Chamber of Commerce, Diamond Award for Outstanding Producer, Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy and Humanity and The Nosotros Golden Eagle Award.

