Entrepreneur Ranks Three Xponential Fitness Brands on Franchise 500® List for Second Year in a Row

Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order. The key factors that go into the evaluation include franchise costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Xponential Fitness, backed by CEO & Founder Anthony Geisler and Snapdragon Capital, is a franchise organization offering diversified fitness concepts in eight verticals with over 1,450 studio locations open and operating. Xponential's portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix, Pure Barre, and Stride, covering key industry verticals and focused on accelerating growth domestically and internationally.

"This past year has been full of milestones as Xponential Fitness continued its growth around the world. It's so rewarding to see franchisees become small business owners and make a difference in their communities," said Anthony Geisler, Founder and CEO of Xponential Fitness. "Landing three brands on Entrepreneur's list is a testament to Pure Barre, Club Pilates and CycleBar's hard working executive teams, dedicated owners, and every single person in between who has contributed to Xponential's success in 2019."

In addition to its Entrepreneur ranking, Club Pilates recently ranked on Franchise Times' Fast & Serious listing, coming in at the pinnacle, No. 1 position of the smartest-growing brands.



To view Club Pilates, Pure Barre and CycleBar in the full Franchise 500 ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results also appear in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands now.

ABOUT XPONENTIAL:

Founded in 2017 by Anthony Geisler, Xponential Fitness has built and curated a diversified platform of eight disruptive boutique fitness brands spanning across fitness and wellness verticals - including Pilates, indoor cycling, stretch, rowing, dance, running and yoga. Currently, Xponential Fitness' portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation's largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation's largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one assisted stretching services and group stretch services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval and circuit training developed by Celebrity Trainer Anna Kaiser; YogaSix, a modern boutique yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; and most recently, Stride, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept. Visit www.xponential.com to learn more.

