Entrepreneur, Small Biz Conference Focuses on Tech Training

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2020 Entrepreneur and Small Business Conference virtually on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Zoom.

With the theme "The Future of Entrepreneurship," the one-day event is designed to train entrepreneurs to use technology to maintain and grow their businesses despite challenges from COVID-19.

NEA Online Conference

The event will feature facilitated networking, keynote speakers, breakout sessions and a panel discussion. Topics include financial literacy, more effective online meetings and tech tools to digitally transform your business.

"This will be the most important conference we've ever done given the state of the economy. The content will focus on how entrepreneurs can use technology to take their businesses online and continue to thrive," said Dr. ZaLonya Allen, President of the Michigan-based National Entrepreneurs Association.

There will be a panel discussion, "Technology in the New Normal" consisting of entrepreneurs discussing how they have been able to successfully utilize technology and online tools to pivot during the current pandemic. There will be a Microsoft training session, "Leveraging Technology to Ensure Business Agility and Digitally Transform Your Business," conducted by Microsoft's Aly Hirani.

Dave Zilko, Entrepreneur and National Best-Selling Author of Irrational Persistence: Seven Secrets that Turned a Bankrupt Start Up into a 231,000,000 Business, will serve as the closing keynote speaker. Zilko engineered the sale of Garden Fresh Gourmet, makers of the number one brand of fresh salsa in North America, to the Campbell's Soup Company for nearly a quarter of a billion dollars. Dave was a partner at Garden Fresh for 13 years.

Camille Walker Banks, a Detroit native with deep roots in the business, nonprofit and philanthropic communities, will serve as opening keynote speaker. Her topic will be, "The Future is Tech." She recently led the highest performing site in the US for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative at Wayne State University and is now leading the expansion of NPower, a tech nonprofit, to the Detroit market.

Sponsors of the event include CIBC, Dell Technologies, QT Business Solutions, and X Trade Corporation. The event is open to the public. Early Registration is $47 until October 19th and $97 after. To register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org.



The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non- profit organization formed to empower entrepreneurs.

National Entrepreneurs Association

18444 W 10 Mile Road Suite 103

Southfield, MI 48075

Contact: ZaLonya Allen, PhD

(248) 416-7278 or [email protected]

SOURCE National Entrepreneurs Association

