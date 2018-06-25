Entrepreneur Teams Up with Leading Psychiatrist to Address Depression, Anxiety, and Suicide

Dr. Sahgal, a Board-Certified Psychiatrist, and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry at USC Keck School of Medicine believes that psychiatry often doesn't bring relief to people suffering from depression and anxiety. "I believe that there is a deeper need in people suffering from these maladies, that medicine can't alleviate," says Dr. Sahgal. "Russell Pike's books and counsel have had a tremendous impact on my life and I am positive that his books will have a major impact on the lives of those that are battling depression and anxiety. I'm excited about working with him on these ventures."

Pike began penning his first two books, Reminders From Heaven, Volumes 1&2, in 2012 while incarcerated at a federal prison camp. They are both now available at Amazon.com. Over the last five years Pike has written five sequels, all spiritual based books that provide inspiration and encouragement. While Reminders From Heaven are more biblically based in their sourcing, his subsequent books, Your Spiritual Reminders, Volumes 1-4 are for readers who are not as familiar with the Bible. In these subsequent books he shares the thoughts, insights, and encouragement from spiritual writers, thinkers, and leaders over the course of history. Every nugget on every page in every book is relevant to our everyday existence.

Russell Pike believes that regardless of the rollercoaster ride that life affords, it's God's truth and love that provide clarity and light in what is often a dark world. No one knows that better then him.

Pike's entrepreneurial efforts brought him to the pinnacle of success as the founder of the popular energy drink company XYIENCE. The company sold for $200 million, but the conduct of his partners, and subjected IRS issues, resulted in late tax filings and his incarceration.

"If it wasn't for a highly difficult period in my life I would never have been blessed with the opportunity to write these books and share the message with others, so that they can be encouraged every day," says Pike. "Dr. Sahgal and I are of the same mind that our world is plagued by depression, hopelessness, and suicide, and that chemistry oftentimes is not the answer. I suffered from these conditions even when I was at the top of my game and they continually physically affected me with migraines and arthritis."

The author makes it clear throughout his writing that it's time we begin to immerse ourselves in words of light and love that give us hope and healing. Pike's story also makes it clear that despite our mistakes, God is a God of Second Chances.

Russell Pike makes it even easier for his readers to benefit from these inspirational words by offering a free reminder app called Reminders From Heaven that is currently available in the Google Store and iTunes.

