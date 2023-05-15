ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP Announces 2023 Q1 Financial Results

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

May 15, 2023, 17:00 ET

XI'AN, China, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP ("EUBG" or the "Company") (OTCQB: EUBG), a digital marketing consulting company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Guolin Tao, CEO and CFO of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group commented, "In December 2022, China announced a nationwide loosening of its Covid-19 policy. We anticipate that the lingering effects of the pandemic on our business will not persist. We are dedicated to adapting and innovating our operations to meet the evolving needs of our customers. Moving forward, we remain committed to providing excellent products and services to our clients."

First Quarter of 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Three Months Ended March 31,


2023

2022


$

% of
Revenues

$

% of
Revenues













Revenues

$

1,176,936


100

%

$

1,209,004


100

%

Cost of revenues

(114,554)


(10)

%

(312,479)


(26)

%

Gross profit

1,062,382


90

%

896,525


74

%

Selling Expenses:

(1,439)


0

%

(16,595)


(1)

%

General and administrative expenses

(423,502)


(36)

%

(311,288)


(26)

%

Total other income, net

86,289


7

%

101,822


8

%

Income before income tax

723,730


61

%

670,464


55

%

Income tax expense

(292,273)


(25)

%

(279,291)


(23)

%

Net income

$

431,457


37

%

$

391,173


32

%

Revenue and cost of revenue: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we generated revenue of $1,176,936, which represents a slight decrease of $32,068 or 2.7% compared to the same period in the prior year. Because of a new income stream from a client engaged in live streaming business, the Company's operating revenue in RMB was actually increased compared to the prior period. Therefore, the decrease in operating revenue when measured in USD was due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Cost of revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 was $114,554, which represented a decrease of $197,925 or 63.3% compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease in cost of revenue is mainly due to the absence of direct operating costs related to digital training services used in the current period. For the three months ended March 31, 2022, direct operating costs related to these services were $202,350.

Gross profit: The gross profit was $1,062,382 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, which represented an increase of $165,857 or 18.5% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to the temporarily suspension of digital training services, which typically had lower profit margins in compared with other services offered by the company. As a result, the profit margin increased to 90% compared to 74% in the prior period, leading to an increase in gross profit.

Selling expenses: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred $1,439 selling expenses, which represented a decrease of $15,156 or 91.3% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The decrease of selling expenses was mainly due to the tightening of entertainment policies and no staff costs incurred in selling activities during the current period.

General and administrative expenses: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred $423,502 general and administrative expenses, which represented an increase of $112,214 or 36% as compared to the same period in the prior year. Our general and administrative expenses consisted mainly of audit fees, professional fees, payroll expenses and consultancy fees. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in audit and service fees related to the filing of a registration document during the period. Additionally, certain staff costs that were previously classified as selling expenses were reclassified as general and administrative expenses to better reflect their nature.

Total other income, net: During the three months ended March 31, 2023, we incurred net other income of $86,289, which represented a decrease of $15,533 or 15.3% as compared to the same period in the prior year. The different was mainly due to certain sundry income generated in the prior year that did not recur in the current period. Our net other income mainly consisted of bank interest income, exchange rate differences and sundry income.

Net income: As a result of the above, we generated a net income of $431,457 and $391,173 for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents: As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, $7,089,325 and $7,193,591 of the Company's cash and cash equivalents, respectively were held at financial institutions located in the PRC and Hong Kong that management believes to be of high credit quality.

About ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP is a digital marketing consultation company with its main operation in China, providing marketing consulting services to Chinese start-up companies. The company provides consulting services, sourcing and marketing services in China through its PRC subsidiary with support from its HK subsidiary. Its PRC subsidiary provides services aimed at connecting businesses with e-commerce platforms.  The integrated service platform focuses on strategic marketing and consulting. The company's mission is to help start-up companies and small-size companies and guide these companies' founders in utilizing the company's digital marketing consulting plan to reach their business goals. For more information about the Company, please visit: http://www.eubggroup.com/

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may, "will, "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following:  the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC.  For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
Jianyong Li
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +86-(029) 86100263

Investor Relations:
Tina Li
EverGreen Consulting Inc.
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: +86-13721971703 (from China)
+1-281-250-4349 (from U.S.) 

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP 

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2023 AND DECEMBER 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)




March 31,
2023

December 31,
2022







ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,089,325

$

7,193,591

Accounts receivable

701,326


234,978

Other receivables and prepayments

77,656


73,069

Other receivables and prepayments – related party

2,068


-

Total current assets

7,870,375


7,501,638









NON-CURRENT ASSETS







Plant and equipment, net

171,333


188,889

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

69,942


83,077

Total non-current assets

241,275


271,966









TOTAL ASSETS

$

8,111,650

$

7,773,604









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES







Other payables and accrued liabilities

$

273,806

$

369,727

Receipt in advance

-


1,710

Operating lease liabilities, current

55,610


54,705

Tax payables

214,571


94,758

Amount due to a director

3,490


167,936

Total current liabilities

547,477


688,836









NON-CURRENT LIABILITY







Deferred tax liabilities

249,678


172,196

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

14,332


28,372

Total non-current liabilities

264,010


200,568









TOTAL LIABILITIES

811,487


889,404









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 1,100,000 shares authorized, Nil (December 31, 2022:
   Nil) shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023

-


-

Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; 1,800,000,000 shares authorized, 1,701,181,423
   (December 31, 2022: 1,701,181,423) shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023

170,118


170,118

Additional paid-in capital

6,453,048


6,453,048

Statutory reserves

65,911


65,911

Retained earnings

478,672


47,215

Accumulated other comprehensive income

132,414


147,908

Total stockholders' equity

7,300,163


6,884,200

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

8,111,650

$

7,773,604

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)




Three months ended
March 31,


2023

2022

Revenue

$

1,176,936

$

1,209,004

Cost of revenue

(114,554)


(312,479)

Gross profit

1,062,382


896,525

Selling expenses

(1,439)


(16,595)

General and administrative expenses

(423,502)


(311,288)

Profit from operations

637,441


568,642

Other income (expenses):







Interest income

7,736


10,330

Exchange loss

20,548


60

Sundry income

58,005


91,432

Total other income, net

86,289


101,822

Income before income tax

723,730


670,464

Income tax expense

(292,273)


(279,291)

Net income

$

431,457

$

391,173

Other comprehensive income







Foreign currency translation adjustment

(15,494)


(5,135)

Total comprehensive income

$

415,963

$

386,038









Net income per share - Basic and diluted

$

0.00

*

$

0.00

*

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding







- Basic and Diluted

1,701,181,423


1,701,181,423


* Less than $0.01 per share

ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 AND 2022

(UNAUDITED)

(In U.S. dollars)




Three months ended
March 31,


2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities







Net income

$

431,457

$

391,173

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:







Depreciation

20,320


21,370

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

13,535


13,894

Deferred tax

78,542


76,023

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Other receivables and prepayments

(6,397)


(11,678)

Accounts receivable

(467,163)


(266,748)

Accounts payable

-


(99,336)

Other payables and accrued liabilities

(96,320)


(93,952)

Tax payables

119,878


159,941

Contract liabilities

-


(70,034)

Receipt in advance

(1,724)


(5,162)

Operating lease liabilities

(13,536)


(13,895)

Net cash generated from operating activities

78,592


101,596









Cash flows used in investing activities







Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(1,893)


(8,554)









Cash flows used in financing activities







Repayment to a director

(164,440)


-









Effect of exchange rates on cash

(16,525)


(6,298)









Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(104,266)


86,744

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

7,193,591


7,649,129

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

7,089,325

$

7,735,873









Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid during the period for:







Income taxes

$

95,524

$

44,397

SOURCE ENTREPRENEUR UNIVERSE BRIGHT GROUP

