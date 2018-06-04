Entrepreneur.com Launches New Women Entrepreneur Experience

From 1997 to 2017, the share of women-owned businesses has grown from 26 percent of all firms to 39 percent. At the same time, employment (7% to 8%) and revenues (4.4% to 4.2%) from women-owned firms have not grown at the same pace, indicating opportunities to provide women trailblazers with the resources they need to further their success.

For example, nearly half of women entrepreneurs state that a challenge facing their business is the lack of available mentors, a need the channel addresses directly with access to personalized business coaching.

While Entrepreneur has for years developed an array of diverse content, social and event experiences addressing the needs of this audience segment, Women Entrepreneur focuses those efforts into a new, centralized platform with a dedicated editorial advisory team. Women Entrepreneur offers a place for women to conquer everyday challenges and inspire others by celebrating wins in the entrepreneurial journey.

"We're building an impactful community advocating for the rise of women entrepreneurial leaders, creating an environment for women to invest in women, and connecting women to more of the opportunities and practical tools to realize their business goals," says Andrea Huspeni, special projects director at Entrepreneur.com and the lead editorial advisor for the channel.

The channel offers the hands-on tips, how-to insights and inspirational stories Entrepreneur is known for, accompanied with all-new interactive mentoring, courses and resources to propel women-led ventures forward.

The Women Entrepreneur experience, which will be released in phases on the channel, includes:

Dynamic Content

Day-in-the-Life Videos, How-To Articles, Success Profiles, Q&As, Podcasts

Mentoring and Community Resources

Virtual Mentoring Sessions on a Wide Range of Business Topics - For those seeking one-on-one advice, the virtual mentoring sessions available as part of the Women Entrepreneur experience offer the opportunity for leaders to optimize their business with the help of different subject-matter experts.

- For those seeking one-on-one advice, the virtual mentoring sessions available as part of the Women Entrepreneur experience offer the opportunity for leaders to optimize their business with the help of different subject-matter experts. Online Business Courses – Visitors can sign up for The Builders Program™, an online business curriculum that helps leaders hone their business management skills with six self-paced units: Risk-Taking & Entrepreneurship, Intelligence, Growth, Brand Strategy, Market Activation, and Action Planning.

Networking Events

Networking and business-building events round out the Women Entrepreneur program and are designed to connect women with business mentors and fellow entrepreneurial peers in the community. Dates and locations for events will be released on the channel as they become available.

Women Entrepreneur Live Events – Keynote-led events with women entrepreneur celebrities and rising stars in cities across the country.

– Keynote-led events with women entrepreneur celebrities and rising stars in cities across the country. VIP Dinners and Events– More intimate gatherings in select locations for networking with local business peers.

Visit Women Entrepreneur to take advantage of these resources, and become a part of the thriving #WomenEntrepreneur community Facebook, Twitter and Instagram now.

