Entrepreneurial and Corporate Powerhouse Teams to Launch Culture-Driven Integrated Communications & Diverse Board Development Consultancy, EQUALSIGN

DETROIT, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Detroit, with team members in NYC, Houston, and Los Angeles, partners Candice Bowman and Kelli Coleman have joined forces to publicly announce EQUALSIGN: a culture-driven management consultancy offering integrated marketing communications, diversity and inclusion consulting, and diverse board placement and development. The firm is backed by leading public relations, investor relations and private equity communications agency, Lambert & Co., which is taking a minority ownership stake in the women and minority-owned and operated business.

Since its founding in January 2020, EQUALSIGN has quietly landed engagements with public companies, non-profits, higher-ed institutions, non-profits and private equity and financial services firms for its unique offering of business-outcome-driven services including cultural marketing with a focus on the Black and brown community, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) consulting, and diverse board development for paid board positions with public companies and private equity. The dynamic team leverages entrepreneurial tenacity, corporate relations acumen, and cultural-driven engagement to launch a new business consulting model centered on business impact and inclusivity.

Candice Bowman, co-founder and managing partner, brings client management and marketing leadership to EQUALSIGN having previously served as head of marketing and business development for Lambert & Co., focusing on Detroit, New York and key financial markets along with private equity and venture capital engagement. She leads EQUALSIGN clients spanning public companies to educational institutions and non-profits. Bowman previously led community and marketing initiatives at the nation's leading Black-owned architectural firm, Hamilton Anderson, and worked on national campaigns and in-house in sports and entertainment for over a decade. She currently serves on the board of directors for the Detroit Institute of Arts, Founders Junior Council.

Kelli Coleman, co-founder and partner, brings over a decade of leadership and MARCOM experience with deep roots in multicultural brand management and consulting. In her career, Coleman has built global marketing campaigns and developed business strategies for Fortune 500 companies including Walmart, Coca-Cola, FCA North America, and Verizon. Coleman's unique talent blends national agency experience with start-up and entrepreneurial success for both companies and causes, including for pursuing her entrepreneurial passions and co-founding The TEN Nail Bar, an elevated, scalable beauty and self-care destination that has since become a lauded success story.

"EQUALSIGN is an answer to monolithic board rooms and management teams and to leaders committed to changing the trajectory of their organization through the multiplier of diversity," said Bowman. "In my experiences in working with some of the nation's leading brands and organizations to tell stories and find growth opportunities, I've witnessed both openness and opposition in navigating the generally diverse-averse business community. We decided to build a top-notch team and be part of the solution."

The past year was filled with unprecedented attention and a refocused lens on racial equity, social and economic justice, and inclusivity. The paradigm shift prompted many business leaders to look at their beliefs, behaviors and organizational structure.

"We're able to work with brands to create solutions that will foster change and promote more inclusive environments for all," Bowman added.

EQUALSIGN's proprietary model of Return on Equity (ROE2) – Equality & Equity Value – is based on the duality of purpose and profit and their alliance when infused with diverse perspectives, equitable teams, inclusive cultures, and targeted communications strategy.

"This generation believes in meaningful business models— the ones that prioritize cultural relevance while working to build and grow the inclusive economy—that will outperform their competitors. In EQUALSIGN, these brands now have an accountability partner," said Coleman.

EQUALSIGN client solutions include culture-forward integrated marketing communications; board placement and development for women and diverse candidates focusing on paid-board positions; board and organizational audits; ESG and diversity consulting, training, organizational development, communications and industry/executive positioning and cause-marketing; fractional DEI Officer services and recruiting; along with business consulting and resource management.

Jeff Lambert, EQUALSIGN investor and CEO of Lambert & Co., said: "As allies, our decision as a firm to go beyond a service-line or practice area and to invest in a new business, with a less-than-majority ownership position, reflects the heart of our agency and our commitment to be catalysts for change for our clients and any organization with the desire to achieve Return on Equity. Diversity is not just a moral imperative but a business one, and it's my desire with EQUALSIGN to be a leader to my peers in the majority and those inspired to act."

EQUALSIGN is a management consultancy offering culture-forward solutions to business challenges. We are stewards of equity to create authentic change and build business. EQUALSIGN was founded by a diverse group of leaders with expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion, experience driving people development and organizational change, and empathy that informs a passion toward allyship and the responsibility that comes with access and opportunity. With 20+ years of collective experience, we are committed to help organizations make a positive impact in the world, for all.

Lambert & Co. is a national, award-winning public relations, investor relations and integrated marketing firm with clients based in 20 states and 6 countries. Lambert is a top-50 PR agency in the U.S. and a top-10 financial and investor relations firm nationally and counts fintech shareholder marketing platform TiiCKER, DEI consultancy EQUALSIGN, and global ad and marketing agency 9thWonder in its family of companies. Lambert has earned Firm of the Year honors from PR Week and PRNews and been recognized as a top-5 private equity communications agency by The Deal, and winner of the SABRE Crisis Campaign of the Year. Lambert is also a global partner in PROI Worldwide, the largest partnership of independent PR firms in the world spanning 120 cities on five continents.

