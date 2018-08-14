Entrepreneurial Duo Bring Dickey's Barbecue Pit to Garland

GARLAND, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sisters, Clemencia Ayala and Marianna Romero plan to bring a new Dickey's Barbecue Pit location to Garland, Texas, this Fall 2018.

"The dedication Clemencia and Marianna have to the brand is something that truly inspires all of us at Dickey's," says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. "We are proud to have franchisees like these sisters that bring so much passion to the brand and we look forward to the opening of their first location."

Clemencia has vast experience in the restaurant industry working as a manager for multiple brands and currently owns a stocking agency with her sister, Marianna. Her first job was working for long-time Dickey's franchisee, Dale Smith. She has learned a lot from him about the restaurant industry and views him not only as a great boss, but also as a mentor, especially in opening her first Dickey's location.

"We want to grow our family business," says Clemencia. "We like to help people and help provide jobs. We knew Dickey's would be the best opportunity to continue growing and help the workforce."

Both women credit their mother for making them determined to thrive in the restaurant industry. The duo are already looking forward to opening more Dickey's Barbecue Pit locations in the future.

