Entrepreneurial Duo Double Down on Investment in Re-Bath Franchise; Spearhead Brand's Growth Across Indiana and Kentucky

Leading Bathroom Remodeling Franchise Expands Footprint with Kentucky Natives

EVANSVILLE, Ind. and LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With the home improvement industry continuing to see year-over-year growth, Re-Bath recently received one of the strongest validators a franchisor could ask for: a franchise partner who reinvests into the brand. After acquiring the long-running franchise in Louisville, Kentucky, a local entrepreneurial duo has decided to double down on their commitment to the bathroom remodeling franchise and purchase another agreement for the Evansville, Indiana territory.

Michael Zhu and Joseph Back are the partners behind Re-Bath's next era of growth across Indiana and Kentucky. The duo has returned to their home state with a shared vision of investing in the communities that shaped who they are. When the longtime owner of Re-Bath Louisville decided to retire after over two decades of successfully operating the business, they recognized the opportunity to bring their entrepreneurial experience to the area through a brand that aligned with their values.

Shortly after acquiring the Louisville territory, Zhu and Back saw the longevity behind the well-recognized brand and the strength of its model. This inspired them to reinvest in Re-Bath and they purchased a new territory in Evansville, which covers part of Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky. This marks Re-Bath's return to the market, where the territory previously operated as a locally owned business before becoming corporate-owned in 2019 and later closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Zhu and Back's leadership, the previously vacant territory will once again serve homeowners throughout the tri-state area.

"The more we learned about Re-Bath, the more we recognized that this is a business built for long-term success," said Zhu. "With our real estate and business experience, we know what it takes for owners to thrive. Re-Bath has the tools, resources, and support team that drive sustainable growth. Joseph and I have always believed that strong relationships are the foundation of any successful organization, and that people-first mindset is evident at Re-Bath."

Zhu and Back first met while studying finance at the University of Kentucky. Since then, the pair have spent years building businesses together and investing in commercial real estate. Previously, Zhu worked in investment banking and mergers and acquisitions before transitioning to private equity investing, while Back founded a Kentucky-based real estate investment company. The duo later expanded their partnership through commercial real estate investments, combining their experience in finance, operations, and business development to pursue a larger business venture together.

"This isn't just a business to us – it's about creating opportunities throughout the tri-state region and giving back to the area," said Back. "We want to invest in our employees, while providing homeowners with a seamless remodeling experience."

Looking ahead, Zhu and Back plan to continue growing Re-Bath's presence across Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky. Their long-term goals include strengthening operations throughout Kentucky, especially in Lexington and Bowling Green, and expanding their community involvement through local charitable initiatives.

"When franchise partners decide to purchase another territory, it's proof that they believe in the success and longevity of the system," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "With their collective backgrounds and experience, Michael and Joseph have the skills, commitment and passion for growing a local business. We're confident they will continue to build on the outstanding legacy of our Louisville location and establish themselves as a trusted resource to homeowners through their Evansville franchise."

With newly acquired corporate-owned locations, strong sales performance, and an expanded leadership team, Re-Bath is entering its next phase of growth with a focus on operational excellence, innovation, and franchise support. The brand's impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including being named the top bathroom remodeling franchise and securing the No. 203 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath was also included on Bob Vila's 2026 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America list, ranked No. 145 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400, and ranked No. 10 on Qualified Remodeler's 2025 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 140 locations across the country. The company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE Re-Bath