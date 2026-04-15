Re-Bath Accelerates Growth with Flagship Showroom Reopening, New Executive Leadership, and Strong Sales Performance

Investment in Flagship Location and Leadership Signals Expanded Focus on Franchisee Support and Systemwide Innovation

PHOENIX, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than half of U.S. homeowners choosing to renovate rather than move in today's high-interest rate environment, demand for home remodeling services continues to rise, creating new opportunities for brands like Re-Bath to invest in infrastructure, innovation and long-term growth.

Re-Bath, one of the nation's largest bathroom remodeling franchises is marking a significant milestone with the grand reopening of its corporate location and flagship showroom in Scottsdale, Arizona – an investment that underscores the brand's continued focus on innovation, franchisee support, and scalable expansion.

Investment in Flagship Location and Leadership Signals Expanded Focus on Franchisee Support and Systemwide Innovation Post this

The newly reimagined corporate location serves as both a state-of-the-art-showroom and operational hub, designed to enhance customer experience while providing a centralized resource for franchisee training, product development, and systemwide collaboration.

The grand reopening event generated more than $500,000 in sales, reflecting strong consumer demand and reinforcing the location's role as a high-performing flagship within the Re-Bath system.

"This reopening represents more than a new space, it's an investment in the future of our brand," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "From supporting our franchisees to elevating the customer experience, this flagship location is designed to showcase what's possible across the entire Re-Bath system."

Investing in Infrastructure to Support Systemwide Growth

As Re-Bath continues to expand its national footprint, with more than 140 locations, the corporate location plays a critical role in supporting franchisees and driving operation consistency across the system.

The Scottsdale flagship will serve as a model for innovation, offering:

A fully immersive showroom experience for customers

A centralized space for franchisee training and development

A hub for product innovation and operational alignment

Expanding Leadership to Support Continued Scale

Alongside the reopening, Re-Bath has expanded its executive leadership team with the addition of two seasoned industry leaders, further positioning the brand for continued growth.

Dave Howarter – Vice President of Operations: Howarter will oversee operational strategy, franchise support, and systemwide performance across the brand's national network. He brings decades of experience in franchise and multi-unit operations, including leadership roles at SERVPRO, where he supported more than 100 franchise businesses representing hundreds of millions in annual system revenue.

Howarter will oversee operational strategy, franchise support, and systemwide performance across the brand's national network. He brings decades of experience in franchise and multi-unit operations, including leadership roles at SERVPRO, where he supported more than 100 franchise businesses representing hundreds of millions in annual system revenue. Ryan Cole – Vice President of Information Technology: Cole will lead the company's technology strategy, systems infrastructure, and digital innovation initiatives. With more than 20 years of experience, including prior CIO roles across franchise and consumer service brands, Cole has led the development of scalable technology platforms that support rapid growth, improve data visibility, and enhance operational efficiency.

"These leadership additions reflect our commitment to investing in the systems and people that support our franchise network," said Hillier. "Dave and Ryan bring the operational and technological expertise that will help us continue to scale efficiently while delivering a consistent, high-quality experience across every market."

Positioned for Continued Momentum

With newly acquired corporate-owned locations, strong sales performance, and an expanded leadership team, Re-Bath is entering its next phase of growth with a focus on operational excellence, innovation, and franchise support.

Re-Bath's impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including being named the top bathroom remodeling franchise and securing the No. 203 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2026 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath was also included on Bob Vila's 2026 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America list, ranked No. 145 on the 2025 Franchise Times Top 400, and ranked No. 10 on Qualified Remodeler's 2025 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 140 locations across the country. The company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Media Contact: Jessica Cahill, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Re-Bath