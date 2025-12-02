Re-Bath Strengthens Executive Team with the Appointment of Jack Jones as Chief Financial Officer

One of America's Largest Bathroom Remodelers Brings on Finance Leader to Drive Long-Term Growth

PHOENIX, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a period of significant systemwide growth and continued investment in operational excellence, Re-Bath, one of America's largest bathroom remodeling franchises, has named Jack Jones as Chief Financial Officer. This move comes as the brand has solidified its leadership team in 2025, adding a new Chief Operating Officer, Vice President of Franchise Development, and General Counsel since January. Jones' appointment marks the latest step in strengthening Re-Bath's executive foundation to support its expanding national footprint and accelerate long-term strategic initiatives.

About Jack Jones:

Jones has more than 20 years of experience in corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial strategy within private equity-backed and multi-unit franchisee organizations.

He previously led financial operations for a franchise network of over 250 locations, optimizing reporting systems, and improving overall performance.

His expertise includes financial planning and analysis, operational efficiency initiatives, forecasting, and cross-departmental financial alignment.

At Re-Bath, Jones will oversee all aspects of financial management, such as long-term planning, performance analysis, and company-wide alignment to ensure insight driven decision making and sustained growth.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Re-Bath at such a crucial time for the brand," said Jones. "This new role represents an exciting opportunity to build on the company's strong foundation, strengthen its financial infrastructure, and support its nationwide franchise network with disciplined, insight-driven strategy. I look forward to contributing to Re-Bath's continued momentum and helping position the company for sustained success."

Jones' appointment supports Re-Bath's ongoing initiatives to enhance systemwide support, operational efficiency, and overall financial performance. Recent strategic efforts include acquiring and developing key markets as centers of operational excellence, improving training programs, streamlining processes, and providing franchisees with tools and insights to drive performance and growth across the network.

"Jack brings a wealth of financial expertise that will be critical as we scale our business and invest in the long-term success of our franchisees," said Brad Hillier, CEO of Re-Bath. "His extensive experience in building scalable financial systems, optimizing operational performance, and guiding strategic growth initiatives will strengthen our leadership team, enhance decision-making across the organization, and position the company for sustained success as we continue to expand our franchise network."

Re-Bath has expanded its franchise system by 32% over the past three years, now exceeding 140 locations nationwide. The brand continues to rank as the leading bathroom remodeling franchise, most recently earning #10 overall and #1 for bathrooms on Qualified Remodeler's 2025 Top 500 List.

Re-Bath's impressive momentum has earned national recognition, including being named the top bathroom remodeling franchise and securing the No. 132 spot on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2025 Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Re-Bath was also included on Bob Vila's 2025 Best Home Renovation Contractors in America list, ranked No. 151 on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400, and ranked No. 9 on Qualified Remodeler's 2024 Top 500 Nationals List.

For more information on Re-Bath and franchise opportunities, visit www.rebathfranchise.com or call 800-218-2150.

About Re-Bath

Re-Bath is one of the nation's largest complete bathroom remodeling franchises that has grown to more than 100 locations across the country. The company's first entry in the bathroom remodeling industry occurred in 1978 and focused on the hospitality sector. In 1991, Re-Bath launched its first franchise location to focus on the residential market. The company offers complete bathroom remodels, tub and shower updates, plus aging and accessibility solutions. From simple bathtub replacements to complete bathroom redesigns, Re-Bath makes bathroom remodeling effortless, convenient and affordable, all with professional, friendly and factory-trained installers. Re-Bath is a one-stop service that covers the entire process – from design to done – in three easy steps: consultation, removal, and installation. Re-Bath assembles its own exclusive line of products at its headquarters located in Phoenix, Ariz., and offers best-in-class products from national brands for its customers. For more information, please visit www.rebath.com or www.rebathfranchise.com for more details on the franchise opportunity.

Media Contact: Kaitlyn Sterk, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Re-Bath