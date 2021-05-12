Entrepreneurial kids earn 29% more allowance by doing extra lockdown chores and selling toys online, reveals RoosterMoney

LONDON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RoosterMoney , the allowance and chore tracking app, reveals kids are now earning $9.35 a week, versus $7.26 pre-lockdown (Q1 '21 vs Q1' 20). The increase has come from kids embracing their entrepreneurial spirit, doing extra jobs at home, and selling things online, like old toys and clothes.

Kids are also saving an impressive 48%, inline with rising adult savings rates*. The money kids are spending is increasingly going online with games like Roblox & Fortnite on the rise.

Will Carmichael, RoosterMoney CEO, says:

"The Kids Allowance Report has been running for over four years now reflecting children's relationship with money. It's great to see that, despite the challenges for families stuck at home, it has encouraged opportunities for kids to develop money skills that will stick with them for life."

Average kids allowance - risen 29%

Average kids allowance per week Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Lockdown begins Q3 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 $7.26 $8.53 $9.26 $9.85 $9.35

Extra chores completed - doubled

Extra chores per child, per week Q1 2020 Pre lockdown Q1 2021 1.00 2.36

Top earning chores 1. Mowing lawn $8.59 2. Washing car $5.73 3. Raking leaves $4.91 4. Washing windows $2.13 5. Helping make dinner $1.92

Spending - dominated by digital gaming

Top items to spend on Q1 2020: Q1 2021: 1. Books & magazines 1. Roblox (+4) 2. PlayStation 2. Lego (+2) 3. Candy 3. Books & Magazines (-2) 4. Lego 4. Fortnite (+2) 5. Roblox 5. PlayStation (-3) 6. Fortnite 6. Candy (-3) 7. Phones 7. Minecraft (new) 8. Nintendo 8. Nintendo (-) 9. Xbox 9. Phones (-2) 10. Pokemon 10. Dolls (new)

Selling items – on the increase

% of kids selling items Q1 - 2020 Q1 - 2021 2% 12%

Top selling platforms 1. Ebay 2. Etsy 3. Depop 4. Craigslist 5. Poshmark

*tradingeconomics.com/united-states/personal-savings

Data: Kids Allowance Report , sample 50,000 users, 01/04/19-31/03/21.

