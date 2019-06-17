Entrepreneurial Salon Leveraging CoWorking Best Practices to Disrupt Tradition

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace Salon provides full service, shared workspace to hairdressers, aestheticians, and nail technicians at significantly lower costs. The model overcomes the traditional problem faced by independent personal care professionals and their customers by taking a page from modern co-working spaces by removing the blockers to servicing customers. The founder, Harvey Gendleman, focused on two primary issues that plague traditional hair salons. The first issue is the "do it all yourself" mentality. The second issue are the business basics of supplies, accounting, reliable help, training, appointment setting and keeping, and facilities.

Space Available

Mr. Gendleman observed that most worked "in the business" versus "on the business." As a result, anonymous chains dominate the field, and independent contractors struggle to develop their own brands. Solace overcomes both. First, Solace Salon provides all the amenities a stylist needs in a beautiful airy space with plenty of free parking and convenience to major thoroughfares. Second, value added services include supply management, distributor relations, accounting, training, coaching and appointment setting all facilitate the individual stylist to build their business.

The co-working space popularized first by Regus in 1989 and driven now by the Internet for shared working spaces is now hitting salons. "Customers want a stylist they can trust who can provide style, convenience, cleanliness, and promptness," said Mr. Gendleman. "Many talented stylists are often challenged to do it all," he continued. "Now they have a place where they can get everything they need, focus on themselves and their customers, and foster their own path with the support of a team who has been there before."

Harvey Gendleman

(410) 774-0200

216197@email4pr.com

www.solacesalonannapolis.com

SOURCE Solace Salon

Related Links

http://www.solacesalonannapolis.com

