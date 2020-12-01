Entrepreneurs Are Getting Ready to Bring Their Ideas to Market in 2021

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is offering its Track One course that walks entrepreneurs through the proof of concept process and creating a minimum viable product.

The program focuses on helping entrepreneurs with ideas for products and services in technology and innovation.

"2020 has been an extremely challenging year for founders," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "Chandler Innovations is happy to help entrepreneurs start or reignite efforts to bring their product or service to market."

Jasmine Holmes, Program Instructor for Chandler Innovations, is the facilitator of the program. With over 15 years of graphic design and marketing experience, Holmes brings creative and analytical skills to help entrepreneurs work through the formation of their idea.

"Starting a new business can be challenging, and most fail within the first few years," said Holmes. "Our curriculum is designed to help entrepreneurs avoid pitfalls while putting them on the path to rapid growth. We're building strong businesses that, in turn, make Chandler a strong and thriving community."

The startups meet virtually weekly for an hour and a half to learn about new topics and review past content. Post-work is provided to help the founders apply what they have learned to their projects. Chandler Innovations also provides access to subject matter experts through a robust mentorship program. Applications are being reviewed now for an anticipated class start date of January 14, 2021. This program is offered at no cost to Chandler residents due to the support of the City of Chandler.

Innovations is also offering admission to the program for non-Chandler residents for a small fee per cohort. "In our current virtual setting, founders from all over the country can now participate," says White.

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

Contact:

Diana White

CEO, Chandler Innovations

[email protected]

SOURCE Chandler Innovations Incubator

Related Links

https://www.innovationsincubator.com/

