Entrepreneur's College-Lifestyle Brand Surging on Social Media: @Bangerbuddy Hits Over Two Million Followers on Instagram

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the fastest growing private lifestyle brands in recent memory, Bangerbuddy (https://www.instagram.com/bangerbuddy/?hl=en) recently garnered over two million followers on Instagram and is set to hit three million in a short time. Bangerbuddy outstripped most of its competitors, and adds nearly 100,000 followers a week across all of its social media accounts. Bangerbuddy is the flagship brand of entrepreneur Nicholas Filchy.

In a recipe for success, Bangerbuddy routinely releases the most viral user-submitted content on Instagram and continues to be the genesis of a host of internet trends and party challenges. Filchy knows how to monetize his audiences with sharp efficiency, linking his merchandising websites to the social media accounts in a cross-advertising feedback loop that has secured the company's huge following and overall trajectory. And because commanding millions of followers is the secret to creating millions more, Bangerbuddy is already poised to successfully launch any of a variety of its brands or goals at a moment's notice.

Filchy personally oversees his growing empire by serving as administrator for the multitude of Instagram pages related to the Bangerbuddy brand. He uses them as platforms for brand sponsoring, marketing, as well as advertising for the large parties and events he throws for an 18-year-old-plus crowd. Bangerbuddy also sells advertising slots and features on their larger social media pages, which then cross-sell related merchandise via online stores and Shopify sites. Shopify dropships trending products and continues to drive traffic back to the original social media sites.

"A lot of Instagram accounts focus solely on selling products, but that's where we're different. Our page has a user-friendly ratio of quality content to ads. For every ad, we post at least 5–10 viral videos or pictures. We are even picky about what type of ads we allow on our page. We will turn down a client's money if their ad is irrelevant to our audience," said Filchy of his marketing strategy.

Bangerbuddy originally started as an iPhone app concept that Filchy created when he was 15 years old. The app did not work out as planned but the core idea was transformed into the Instagram college-lifestyle brand it is today. Filchy continues to use Instagram and social media almost exclusively to promote his company, believing that the potential of social media is still largely untapped.

Overall, Filchy maintains that his ultimate goal is empowerment. Although he enjoys his current success, much of his message revolves around the idea that any entrepreneur, suitably motivated, can make it in today's digital business world.

"In today's digital economy, social media is so crucial, yet so many businesses still lack a strong social media audience, and some do not even have a presence at all. The time to step-up your social media game is now. The longer you wait, the further behind you will be. Although the time to really ride this wave was years ago, it's always better to be late than to never start," Filchy said.

Bangerbuddy was founded in 2014 by then 16-year-old Nicholas Filchukov ("Filchy"). A college lifestyle branding and partying hub, the New Jersey based company quickly became a social media sensation when it joined Instagram in 2015. With exponential growth and expansion, @Bangerbuddy and Bangerbuddy.com is rapidly becoming a household name for college-aged kids as well as the general 18–24 crowd across the planet.

