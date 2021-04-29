Entrepreneurs Forum Features Powerful Speaker Lineup to Assist Entrepreneurs with Growth and Expansion

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host the 2021 Entrepreneurs Forum on Friday May 21, 2021 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Zoom. With the theme "Transformation" this virtual conference is designed to train entrepreneurs to successfully pivot through challenges and grow regardless of the obstacles they may face. The event will feature keynote speakers, a panel discussion, and speed networking.

2021 Entrepreneurs Forum: Transformation featuring Keynote Speaker Amy Cosper Former Editor and Chief of Entrepreneur Magazine and One of the most prominent voices in the world on the topic of entrepreneurship.

"We are living in unusual times and entrepreneurs have been challenged to figure out how to adjust to the many changes that we have experienced over the last year. This event will provide additional tools and resources to help entrepreneurs become and remain more stable especially in times of crisis," said ZaLonya Allen, president and CEO of the Michigan-based National Entrepreneurs Association.

The kickoff speaker will be Leadership Strategist and Author Bernadette Johnson who is recognized nationally and internationally for transforming and leveraging the way leaders lead and how they learn. Her topic will be "The Pivot Mindset" which will focus on how entrepreneurs can make necessary changes when circumstances shift. There will be a panel discussion on "Funding and Financial Management in Challenging Times" which will focus on financial literacy as well as funding opportunities.

The keynote speaker will be Amy Cosper, Former Editor and Chief at Entrepreneur Magazine and one of the most prominent voices in the world on the topic of entrepreneurship. Amy has not only been reporting and commenting on the world of entrepreneurship, she has been shaping it through the pages of a magazine that has seen meteoric growth, and become the most respected resource in its field. She is regularly tapped for her commentary among her fellow journalists, including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, NPR and appearances on Fox Business, ABC News, CNN and Bloomberg Television. Amy is currently Editor and Chief of Family Business Magazine.

Sponsors of the event include Comerica Bank, Dell Technologies and CIBC. The event is open to the public. Registration is $97. For more information or to register visit www.nationalentrepreneurs.org. or call 248-416-7278.



The National Entrepreneurs Association is a 501c3 non-profit corporation formed to provide a support network for entrepreneurs to connect and receive the training necessary to reach their goals. Meetings are held virtually once a month.

Contact: ZaLonya Allen, PhD

(248) 416-7278 or [email protected]

National Entrepreneurs Association

18444 W 10 Mile Road Suite 103

Southfield, MI 48075

SOURCE National Entrepreneurs Association