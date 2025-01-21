Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore Opens EO House for Business Events

A Premier Waterfront Venue Tailored for Corporate Success

BALTIMORE, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Baltimore is thrilled to announce the opening of the Entrepreneur House (EO House), a dynamic and professional venue located at 1909 Thames Street in the heart of Fells Point. This vibrant space is now available for rental to businesses and organizations looking for an inspiring setting for their meetings and events.

The Ideal Space for Collaboration and Innovation

Situated on Baltimore's iconic waterfront, the EO House offers a modern, flexible environment designed to support:

Corporate meetings and client presentations

Staff retreats and workshops

Networking events and community gatherings

Facilitated business discussions and more

With space for up to 20 guests, the EO House is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and surrounded by top-notch dining and catering options, making it an exceptional choice for businesses seeking a unique, professional venue.

A Space That Inspires Business Growth

"The EO House is more than a venue—it's a reflection of EO Baltimore's commitment to fostering meaningful connections and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit," said Donna Weitz, Director of EO Baltimore. "We are excited to welcome organizations to this exceptional space where ideas take shape and businesses thrive."

Booking and Information

The EO House is available for rental by both EO members and the broader business community. To learn more or book a tour, visit eobaltimore.org or contact Donna Weitz at [email protected].

About EO Baltimore

EO Baltimore is part of a global network of more than 14,000 entrepreneurs across 58 countries, dedicated to empowering business leaders through peer-to-peer connections, experiential learning, and transformational growth opportunities. With nearly 50 local members, EO Baltimore is a cornerstone for the region's entrepreneurial excellence.

For more details about EO Baltimore or the EO House, please visit eobaltimore.org or email [email protected].

Contact: Donna Weitz

Title: Director, EO Baltimore

Phone: 410-804-0855

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Entrepreneurs’ Organization Baltimore