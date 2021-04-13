Entrepreneur's Organization (EO) and Align Technologies sign Global Strategic Partnership

NEW ORLEANS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) , a high-quality support network of 15,000 like-minded leaders across 61 countries, and Align Technologies Corp , a leading provider of work-management software, announced the formation of a Global Strategic Partnership. Under the terms of the agreement, EO members across the EO network will have exclusive discounted access to Align's annual contract pricing.

The software provides EO companies a structured path on their business journey by helping them achieve big goals faster. The software is built on the foundational pillars of a results-oriented framework: planning, execution, communication and culture.

Planning – EO members now have a single place to publish and share their company plan as a living document that can be updated quarterly. The software enables companies to capture and store company goals and targets, SWOT/SWT analysis, core values, brand promises, and other company information while making adjustments as their plans change.

Execution – EO member companies can align their teams to create a quarterly playbook, enabling every member to focus on the important priorities that roll-up to their company goals and annual plan.

Communications – Align's Meeting tool presents relevant data from the rest of the platform to reinforce and develop a regularly scheduled daily, weekly and monthly meeting rhythm for effective team communication, in addition to continuous performance reviews around goals and metrics.

Culture – EO members will have an easy, automated way to measure and track the pulse of their organizational culture through a comprehensive "Employee Net Promoter Score" (eNPS) polling feature that includes anonymous "company suggestions" for creating a continuous feedback loop.

EO and Align plan to begin marketing the software's availability immediately under a three-year partnering agreement where Align's tool will be the exclusively promoted work-management tool for powering the growth of EO member companies.

"We're thrilled to have Align Technologies Corp join as our newest Global Strategic Partner. Their software puts into action the core business growth techniques and tactics we regularly espouse to our members," said Bob Tassone, EO Board Chair. "The Align product is a perfect fit for EO's diverse entrepreneurs," he continued. Align and EO will kick off the partnership at EO's virtual Global Leadership Conference, where Align will host a virtual booth for members to visit and speak with company representatives.

"We're excited by the opportunity to serve EO members and help them grow their businesses. Getting your company focused and aligning the priorities in your business is not easy work. Our software provides a simple, structured approach to planning, execution, communication and culture. The past year has been a tough year for a lot of businesses. We feel that by making the Align software more affordable for EO members, they can immediately start to benefit by getting their company on the right growth trajectory," said Doug Walner, CEO of Align Technologies Corp.

Founded in 2012, Align features a powerful suite of tools that enable businesses everywhere to achieve big goals by creating a roadmap to success. Based on proven business methodologies, Align calms the chaos of daily work by keeping employees in sync and aligned around company goals, initiatives and priorities.

Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a high-quality support network of 15,000 like-minded leaders across 61 countries. EO helps entrepreneurs achieve their full potential through the power of life-enhancing connections, shared experiences and collaborative learning.

