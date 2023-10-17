Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Baltimore Announces '23-'24 Board of Directors

Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) Baltimore, Maryland's most influential business network, run by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs, is excited to announce this year's volunteer Board of Directors. At its core, EO Baltimore is a collection of like-minded entrepreneurs focused on business growth, personal development, and community engagement.

Embracing President, Shannon Roberts' theme of 'Optimize' - this team has already planned highly rated speakers as well as contracted with two news SAPs. 'Optimize' expresses gratitude for the building blocks from the previous board while acknowledging that members of Entrepreneurs' Organization are constantly looking to level up.   

Rounding out the board are:

  • Shannon Roberts: President
  • D. Brooke Pfautz: Strategic Alliance Partners Chair
  • Nick Modha: Strategic Alliance Partners Chair Co-Chair
  • Richard Palarea: Membership Chair
  • Billy Biddle: Membership Co-Chair
  • Michael Raphael: Accelerator Chair
  • Manuela LeVaca: Accelerator Co-Chair
  • David Quinn: Governance Chair
  • Matt Doud: Forum Chair
  • Elijah Laikin: Forum Co-Chair
  • Marcy Sagel: Learning Chair
  • Pat Cooley: Learning Co-Chair
  • Brian Taylor: Marketing & Communications Chair
  • Donna Weitz: Chapter Director

A unique, experience-based network, EO Baltimore holistically supports the needs of entrepreneurs through business, family, community, and personal growth experiences. We are not-for-profit, with all our funds contributing directly to member benefits.

EO offers world class events-encompassing entrepreneurial stories, leadership development programs, skills-specific workshop, and social events. For more information on EO Baltimore, visit our website eobaltimore.org

Media Contact:
Brian Taylor
443-833-6679
[email protected] 

