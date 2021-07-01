Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte Announces New Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entrepreneurs' Organization of Charlotte (EO Charlotte) announced its new board members for the 2021-2022 fiscal year. Led by incoming President Andrew Jones, Owner of Jones Gregg Financial, LLC, the new board includes 21 leading Charlotte entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to have this level of talent from among Charlotte's entrepreneurial community join our leadership team," said Jones. "We are among the largest chapters in the fastest growing region of EO Global, which is testament to the growing innovation in the Queen City."

EO Charlotte

The Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO) is a global network of more than 15,500 successful entrepreneurs spanning 61 countries. EO is the world's leading peer-to-peer entrepreneurial network, bringing together like-minded people to share their experiences, learn new paths for success, and travel the world to broaden their perspectives and growth.

"While the past year was challenging, the support we were able to give our members resulted in 100% business continuity among our members," said outgoing President Reinhard von Hennigs. "We are entering this new year with renewed optimism, and excited about the local and global opportunities we have planned for our members."

The new board will consist of:

