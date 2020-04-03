Entrepreneurs Unite Against COVID-19

NEW YORK, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inicia Incorporated announces the recent launch of the stayhomesavelives19 initiative to raise awareness and funds for health professionals throughout the country. Inicia is doing the digital advertising for stayhomesavelives19.

Brian Corso of Red Button Films along with Sal Dell Italia of Franklin Merchant Capital and entrepreneur and philanthropist, Roman Pyasik of Prime Title Insurance have teamed up to inspire and encourage everyone to stay at home while tackling the Covid-19 pandemic with their STAY HOME SAVE LIVES initiative. Funds raised will be pledged to Northwell Health, the largest healthcare provider in New York State.

Mr. Corso noted, "What inspired me to do this was a conversation with my 23-year old son, who is currently a student at ASU. His laissez-faire, 'it won't happen to me' attitude made me realize that it was going to take much more to keep people at home. I felt compelled to act now, and help in any way I could."

Following this conversation, Corso spoke to Dell Italia and Pyasik who wanted to help at any cost possible. Together, with the help of Kevin Thomson and Kameron Ramirez, the #STAYHOMESAVELIVES19 initiative came to life with their combined financial contributions. The wristbands immediately went into production.

"We're doing this to raise awareness and funds to help the people and organizations on the frontlines of this worldwide battle. The healthcare workers are true heroes," said Mr. Dell Italia.

According to Mr. Pyasik, "Social distancing is a form of discipline. We must all be disciplined in order to help contain the spread of COVID-19. I hope that through this campaign we will be able to help people remember why they're doing it in the first place."

Proceeds from the sale of wristbands will be pledged towards healthcare workers and various organizations around the world, including New York's Northwell Health.

The message is simple and to the point -- "If we stay home now we save lives, and then we can all get our lives back to normal."

How does it work?

People can simply buy a bracelet for themselves or others, and join a worldwide effort to inform the population and create a sense of unity in one of the only efforts we as citizens can bolster.

