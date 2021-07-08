Entrepreneurs vie for 15 spots in updated investor focused Impact Accelerator

PHOENIX, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed Spot, an incubator for mission-driven startups, is seeking applications for its Impact Accelerator. In its ninth year, Seed Spot introduced a new format, taking the entire 6-week program virtual and leading with investor relations and mentorship. The program includes development of pitches, financial projections, sales, operations, team development and more -- all coached by investors and partners themselves.

"COVID helped us put this program in sharper focus," said Seed Spot's CEO, Zach Leverenz. "We recognize our collective responsibility to ensure the economic recovery ahead creates a more just and equitable world. Historically, new businesses create virtually all job growth when the nation rebounds from an economic crisis. Through training, mentorship, and direct access to social and financial capital, our Impact Accelerator gives underrepresented entrepreneurs what they need to succeed in this moment."

Upon completion, entrepreneurs gain credible investment leads. In the past 12 months, 53% of participants have raised capital up to $100k, and have collectively earned over $2M in revenue.

"Seed Spot was helpful during a time that wasn't easy for me (the pandemic!)," said Oscar Pedroso, CEO of Thimble, a STEM learning platform. "Not only was the program focused on social impact, it also helped me get connected to one of my most helpful mentors who I'm still working with a year after the program."

Entrepreneurs can join from any location across the globe. Seed Spot does not retain any equity and is focused on building a network of like-minded, social impact entrepreneurs and the individuals that fund and support them.

There's no fee to apply and submissions are due by 11:59 pm ET on July 16, 2021. The application only takes 8 minutes to complete. Finalists will be selected for interviews and for those selected the program fee is $1,999. All applicants receive free resources and personalized coaching, regardless of venture stage or fit.

Learn more and apply at https://seedspot.org/aug-2021-impact-accelerator/.

About SEED SPOT: With a mission to educate, accelerate, and invest in social entrepreneurs, SEED SPOT supports entrepreneurs building products, services, and technologies that improve lives or communities. SEED SPOT has served 1848 entrepreneurs since 2012 who have raised $79.2M in capital, generated $161.8M in revenue, created 3,217 new jobs, and impacted the lives of 10.2M people. www.seedspot.org.

