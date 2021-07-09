Entrepreneurs Wanted: Building a Better Business Future

NEW YORK, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, Survive and Thrive: How to Build a Profitable Business in Any Economy (Including This One), by John Meese, is the practical guide for small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to build a profitable business despite uncertainty in the market. Survive and Thrive offers advice on marketing, sales, and finance strategies that helps build (or rebuild) a thriving business in any economy.

John Meese holds Survive and Thrive in front of an "Entrepreneurs Welcome" sign at Cowork Columbia Survive and Thrive: How to Build a Profitable Business in Any Economy (Including This One)

In a time of a rapidly ever-changing economy, Survive and Thrive is a saving grace for entrepreneurs and the newly unemployed, presenting a recovery framework designed to help build businesses that are stronger than ever. Survive and Thrive provides a step-by-step plan for reaching more people, making more sales, and generating more profit and simply explains the long-term implications of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

Despite such drastic changes in such a short time, it is still possible to be successful. Survive and Thrive offers the strategies and motivation to shake things off and start anew toward a bigger and better business future.

If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with John Meese, please visit surviveandthrivebook.com or contact John Meese (the author) at [email protected].

About the Author:

John Meese is a traditionally trained economist turned serial entrepreneur and the author of Survive and Thrive: How to Build a Profitable Business in Any Economy (Including This One). He is the founder and CEO of Cowork.Inc, co-founder of Notable, and is on a personal mission to eradicate generational poverty by helping entrepreneurs create thriving businesses. He is the host of the Thrive School podcast, and has worked closely with multiple clients who have repeatedly hit the Inc 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately-owned businesses in America.

More About This Title:

Survive and Thrive: How to Build a Profitable Business in Any Economy (Including This One), by John Meese, will be released by Morgan James Publishing on July 27, 2021. Survive and Thrive —9781631953361 —has 200 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $17.95.

About Morgan James Publishing:

Morgan James publishes trade quality titles designed to educate, encourage, inspire, or entertain readers with current, consistent, relevant topics that are available everywhere books are sold.

(www.MorganJamesPublishing.com)

MEDIA CONTACT:

John Meese

Cowork.Inc

(615) 543-5646

[email protected]



SOURCE John Meese