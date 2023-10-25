EntrepreneurShares Announces ENTR and ERSX Transferring to Nasdaq

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EntrepreneurShares (ERShares) — a Series Trust for funds investing in publicly traded entrepreneurial companies— today announced plans to transfer the listing of the ERShares Entrepreneurs ETF (ENTR) and ERShares NextGen Entrepreneurs ETF (ERSX), two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed by Capital Impact Advisors from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to the Nasdaq. The transfer is expected to occur on or about November 14, 2023. No shareholder action is anticipated because of this change, nor is the transfer expected to affect the trading of fund shares.

The ETFs are under the EntrepreneurShares Series Trust, and Capital Impact Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor and serves as the ETF's investment advisor. ENTR and ERSX are available to investors through most individual brokerage firms.

To learn more about EntrepreneurShares, visit their website at entrepreneurshares.com.

Important Disclosure: While the shares of ETFs are tradeable on secondary markets, they may not readily trade in all market conditions and may trade at significant discounts in periods of market stress. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. There is no guarantee that ENTR or ERSX (the "Funds") will achieve their objective. The universe of acceptable investments for the Fund may be limited as compared to other funds due to the Funds' investment screening. Because the Fund does not invest in companies that do not meet its criteria, and the Fund may sell portfolio companies that subsequently violate its screens, the Fund may be riskier than other mutual funds or ETFs that invest in a broader array of securities.

Vigilant Distributor, LLC is the distributor of the ERShares, and is not affiliated with Entrepreneur Shares, LLC

Investors should consider the investment objective, risks, and charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the Funds and should be read carefully before investing. The prospectus may be obtained at https://entrepreneurshares.com/investor-resources/

