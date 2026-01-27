Entreprenista Honors 100 Trail-blazing Women Entrepreneurs in Annual Awards

The Entreprenista 100 Awards Celebrates the Stories, Achievements, and Impact of Women-Led Businesses

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Entreprenista League, a premier membership community for ambitious women entrepreneurs, proudly reveals the honorees of its 2025 Entreprenista 100 Awards — a prestigious recognition spotlighting 100 visionary women leading businesses across sectors including health, retail, non-profit, beauty, advertising, food & beverage, and more.

This year's Entreprenista 100 Awards received widespread interest from impressive leaders of women-owned businesses across the U.S. and Canada. Winners were determined by a panel of over 50 founder judges. Nominees were assessed on key performance metrics including revenue growth, operational scale, brand impact, innovation, and market visibility, as well as each founder's entrepreneurial journey and unique business story.

The 2025 Entreprenista 100 honorees exemplify innovation, resilience, and leadership — and reflect the diverse and powerful impact women entrepreneurs are making across the business landscape today.

The 2025 Entreprenista 100 includes an array of outstanding businesswomen who are moving the needle in their local communities and within their industries. A few stand-out stories include:

Emma Heming Willis and Helen Christoni , entrepreneurs and creators of Make Time Wellness — a pioneering wellness brand dedicated to supporting women's brain health. Inspired by personal experiences with dementia and caregiving, they launched science-backed supplements and a podcast to empower women with practical tools for cognitive wellness and daily balance.

, founder and CEO of Pretty Brown Girl — a global movement that has empowered over 100,000 girls through school programs and 650+ community and collegiate chapters, building confidence, leadership, and self-love while inspiring women to align their purpose, faith, and work.

, founder and CEO of Pretty Brown Girl — a global movement that has empowered over 100,000 girls through school programs and 650+ community and collegiate chapters, building confidence, leadership, and self-love while inspiring women to align their purpose, faith, and work. Erika Sinner, founder of Directorie and TinySuperheroes — a fast-growing life sciences firm that provides strategic commercialization support for biotech brands and a mission-driven nonprofit that equips chronically and terminally ill children with superhero capes and community so they feel seen, strong, and empowered.

Read the stories of the full list of The Entreprenista 100 Award winners here .

Five extraordinary women included on the list of 100 founders for 2025 will be given the additional distinction in the following five award categories:

Entreprenista of the Year Innovator of the Year Changemaker of the Year Community Builder of the Year Uplifter of the Year

The 100 honorees were selected with help from a panel of business luminaries, including Kim Perell (9X Founder, 100X Investor), Julia Haart (Body by Julia), Sarah Lee (Glow Recipe), Tiffany Dufu (Tory Burch Foundation), and Tiffany Moon (LeadHer Summit). See a full 2025 judging panel here .

The five top award winners will be announced live at the Entreprenista 100 Virtual Awards Ceremony , February 12 at 1PM EST, where all recipients will also be recognized. Speakers include this year's judges, past winners, such as Loren Castle (Sweet Loren's) and Divya Gugnani (Wander Beauty, 5 SENS, and Concept to Co), among others.

Founded with a mission to champion and empower women founders, the Entreprenista League fosters community, connection, and access to capital and resources for business owners. Through its vibrant digital and in-person network, acclaimed podcast platform, and signature events, the Entreprenista League continues to connect, support, and elevate visionary women entrepreneurs around the world.

The Entreprenista 100 Awards are supported by Justworks , who share their excitement for this year's winners.

"The Entreprenista 100 honorees are redefining what's possible for modern entrepreneurship — building resilient companies while creating meaningful impact," said Mike Seckler, CEO of Justworks. "At Justworks, we support women founders by giving growing businesses access to the tools and benefits typically available only to larger companies, so they can focus on building their teams and scaling with confidence. We're proud to partner with Entreprenista and celebrate these exceptional women who are shaping the future of work."

To read more about the Entreprenista 100 Award winners visit Entreprenista.com/100/2025 or follow along on Instagram @entreprenistas.

About Entreprenista Media

Entreprenista Media is dedicated to empowering women by sharing and celebrating their stories and creating a community rooted in connection, support, and access. Through a powerful mix of media and community, Entreprenista helps founders build visibility, credibility, and meaningful relationships that move their businesses forward. Entreprenista Media includes the Entreprenista League, a business membership community for ambitious women founders, and a media platform that reaches millions of women each month. The company is also home to the Entreprenista Podcast Network, which features top-ranked shows including the Entreprenista Podcast and Startups in Stilettos. The Entreprenista League supports women entrepreneurs at every stage by helping them grow their online presence, connect with investors, mentors, clients, and customers, and access exclusive resources, member benefits, and both virtual and in-person events designed to build real relationships and meaningful business growth.

About Justworks

Justworks is a technology company that levels the playing field for all small businesses. Through its software and as a partner, Justworks helps its customers take care of their teams, streamline their operations and navigate the complex aspects of managing a workforce with confidence. To achieve this, Justworks is uncompromising in its focus on building products for small businesses and understanding their unique needs. Justworks' flexible platform empowers small businesses to assemble powerful self-service capabilities to meet their payroll, tax, HR and compliance needs. Plus, Justworks offers 24/7 human support, on-demand expertise and access to high-quality benefits designed for the modern workforce. To learn more, visit Justworks.com, and follow along on Twitter @Justworks, LinkedIn @Justworks- and Instagram @Justworks.

