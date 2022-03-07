Entreprenista Media Debuts Podcast Network and Announces Second Podcast - Startups in Stilettos

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreprenista , the media company and membership community dedicated to helping women grow and scale their businesses, is excited to launch the Entreprenista Podcast Network and announce their second show, Startups in Stilettos . Applications are currently open here to join the network, and additional podcasts are set to launch on the network in the coming months.

Co-hosted by brand and community building expert Stephanie Cartin and media trainer and journalist Jessica Abo, Startups in Stilettos will launch with 6 episodes featuring small business owners across a variety of industries. Brands highlighted in the debut episodes include: St. Brown & Co , Coco Beans , COVEDOZA , Change of Scenery , TookTake , and SHINERY .

The podcast will focus on what it takes to launch and grow an early-stage business, with lessons learned from peers in the startup world. Designed for those who recently started a business, or who are considering taking the leap into entrepreneurship, Startups in Stilettos will meet listeners where they are in their journey, empowering them to tackle their biggest challenges and work towards their biggest goals.

Each episode, Cartin and Abo will interview a different female startup founder to uncover their struggles, learn from the solutions they've found, make new connections, and strategize for the future growth of their business. Listeners will walk away with practical tips and resources, as well as new community members to connect with through the Entreprenista League.

The first 6 episodes of Startups in Stilettos will debut on March 8th, and will be available on Entreprenista.com , as well as through Apple, iHeartRadio, Spotify and Google Podcasts.

About Entreprenista

Entreprenista empowers and inspires the current and aspiring generation of women leaders and entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and celebrate their success. The community is made up of founders and decision makers, and aspiring Entreprenistas who learn the secrets to running a business from women who've done it. Entreprenista's Podcast network, which includes shows like The Entreprenista Podcast and Startups in Stilettos, host successful female leaders each week, and gets into the nitty gritty of what it's like really to run a business. Entreprenista's membership community, The Entreprenista League , provides direct access to Socialfly and Entreprenista founders Stephanie Cartin, Courtney Spritzer and their inner circle of successful founders and entrepreneurs, along with virtual networking events, and discounts to the business tools and solutions that have helped them scale their businesses. For more information, visit www.entreprenista.com .

SOURCE Entreprenista