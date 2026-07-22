Entries Now Open for The 2026 National Gingerbread House Competition at The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa

The 34th annual event carries on a cherished holiday tradition, bringing together generations of bakers and families.

ASHEVILLE, N.C., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Each holiday season, thousands of visitors make their way to Asheville, North Carolina, where The National Gingerbread House Competition has become a cherished part of the holiday season for competitors and visitors alike. This November, The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa will once again welcome bakers, artists and creators from across the country for the 34th event taking place on Monday, Nov. 16.

The National Gingerbread House Competition

Entries for the competition are now open and will be accepted through November 9. From whimsical winter cottages and storybook villages to intricate architectural designs, competitors will once again transform gingerbread, icing and candy into edible works of art, showcasing remarkable creativity and craftsmanship that have defined the competition for more than three decades.

New this year, the competition will welcome two acclaimed culinary artists to the judging panel. Sasha Aleksandra Nary, a Le Cordon Bleu Paris-certified pastry chef, master confectionery artist and author of "Baking Magic," joins award-winning cookie artist and Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge" competitor Rabiha Sami. Together, they bring expertise in pastry artistry, structural design and sugar craftsmanship.

"Part of what makes this competition so special is that it reminds us to slow down and reconnect with the traditions we love," said Bethany Cobb, Director of Marketing at The Resort. "Competitors spend months bringing their visions to life, while families return year after year, making the display part of how they celebrate the season. In a world that's increasingly digital, the competition continues to remind us that some of the most meaningful traditions are the ones we create by hand and share with others."

What began in 1992 as a small display of gingerbread houses created by local community members has evolved into a nationally recognized holiday tradition. Today, the competition attracts professional pastry chefs, amateur bakers, architects, artists and families from across the country. Over the past 33 years, it has welcomed thousands of entries from 26 states and drawn more than 20,000 visitors to Asheville annually to experience the gingerbread display.

Registration for this year's competition will be held on Saturday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Nov. 15, followed by judging and an awards ceremony on Monday, Nov. 16. While judging the awards ceremony are reserved for contestants and their families, the official Gingerbread display will open to guests on Tuesday, Nov. 17, and remain on view at The Resort through Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027.

"For many guests, visiting the Gingerbread display has become a nostalgic part of how they celebrate the season," Cobb added. "Whether it's their first visit or an annual tradition, there's something magical about seeing hundreds of handcrafted gingerbread creations displayed against the timeless backdrop of the Resort, beautifully decorated for the holidays."

Additionally, from October through December, The Resort supports local nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County, North Carolina, by donating a portion of its parking proceeds. Since launching the program in 2013, the hotel has contributed more than $1.4 million through this spirited initiative.

For more details on the 2026 National Gingerbread House Competition, visit the website here. High-resolution images and b-roll from previous competitions are available here. To make a reservation at The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa, call (800) 438-5800 or visit the website here.

About The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa

Set in the idyllic Blue Ridge Mountains and just minutes from downtown Asheville, N.C., The Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa provides a one-of-a-kind escape for modern day travelers. The award-winning, 513-room resort originally opened in 1913, showcases a wide range of Arts & Crafts furnishings from Stickley and Roycroft throughout guest areas, guest rooms and suites. Following the renovation of the Vanderbilt Wing in 2013, The Inn revealed the redesign of the historic Sammons Wing's 204 guestrooms in 2017. The world-class Spa is an experience like no other, with 43,000 square feet of subterranean space and an array of unique treatments incorporating indigenous elements. The resort's historic 18-hole Donald Ross golf course is considered among the top golf experiences in North Carolina, and the Sports Complex includes indoor and outdoor tennis courts. The Inn also focuses on local ingredients and chef driven menus in their four signature restaurants, each offering panoramic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Omni Grove Park Inn is well suited for meetings, weddings and events, with 26 meeting rooms and two ballrooms totaling over 58,000 square feet, including the Skyline Room and Mountain View Terrace. The Inn's newest event addition is the Seely Pavilion with 3,260 square feet of function space, exposed trusses, and six pairs of picturesque, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountain range. To get additional information or book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

SOURCE Omni Grove Park Inn & Spa